Former Second-Round WR 'understands situation' in Bills' roster competition
Veteran receiver Chase Claypool showed good self awareness on Tuesday at Buffalo Bills' OTAs.
While addressing reporters in a media scrum, Claypool provided what appears to be an honest assessment of his current career status. Since wearing out his welcome in Pittsburgh, he's made seemingly unfulfilling stops in Chicago and Miami. Three weeks ago, Buffalo gave the 2020 second-round draft pick another chance by signing him to a free agent contract.
"Buffalo gives me an opportunity to work as hard as I can and make the people around me proud," said Claypool.
Joining a crowded receivers' room, Claypool will face stiff competition for a spot on the 53-man roster but the Canadian-born pass-catcher promised to bring added value as a special teamer.
"I understand my situation. I understand any opportunity I have to help the team win, I need to jump on that opportunity. Special teams is one of those things," said Claypool. "If I am on all four units, that's amazing, because that means I'm helping the team in some way."
Claypool logged 124 special teams snaps as a Steelers' rookie in 2020, but subsequently played only three more over his next 30 NFL games.
"I was back on special teams last year, and I realized how much I loved it, even if it's something maybe I didn't necessarily want to do at the time," said Claypool. "Now, I do want to do it. I love it, I think from my Notre Dame days, that's carried over."
RELATED: Bills' Sean McDermott 'very impressed' by WR reclamation project
Over nine appearances for the 2023 Dolphins, the 6-foot-4 Claypool totaled 102 reps on special teams.
"I went from being a starter playing every play to going to Miami and really not playing at all," said Claypool. "When I did get the opportunity to be out there, I loved it, even if that was kick return, kickoff."