Where Bills QB Josh Allen ranks among NFL's top merchandise sellers
The man helming the Buffalo Bills’ offense is an unequivocal superstar.
Throughout his six professional seasons, Josh Allen has dragged the once-lowly Bills from the depths of NFL irrelevancy into perennial contention, cementing himself as one of the league’s faces along the way. He’s, thus, a player oft-featured in marketing, in the past appearing in advertisements for companies such as Verizon, Frito-Lay, and Paramount. He was even featured on the cover of the Madden NFL 24 video game, and was just last month revealed as one of the faces of Gatorade’s renewed “Is It In You?” marketing campaign.
Allen’s status as one of the most popular figures in the NFL has been reflected in the NFLPA’s recently released year-end top 50 NFL player sales list. The quarterback comes in at No. 11 on the list; he’s the sixth-highest merchandise-moving quarterback in the NFL, behind Jalen Hurts (No. 1), Patrick Mahomes (No. 3), Aaron Rodgers (No. 6), Joe Burrow (No. 7), and Brock Purdy (No. 8).
The list tracks the sale of all officially licensed player merchandise—ranging from jerseys to bobbleheads and everything in between—from March 1, 2023 to February 29, 2024. It was quite a drastic fall for Allen, who came in at No. 3 on last year’s list; being the 11th-highest merchandise seller in a billion-dollar sports league is still quite the accomplishment.
Allen is the only current Bill who appears on this year’s list; wide receiver Stefon Diggs, who is listed as a Buffalo player because he was a member of the team throughout the tracked dates, comes in at No. 45 on the ranking. The Bills traded the wideout to the Houston Texans in the 2024 offseason.
Allen will look to leap back into the top 10 with a strong performance in the 2024 campaign. Names to potentially look out for on next year’s rendition of the ranking include pass-catchers Dalton Kincaid and Keon Coleman, who could ascend into national prominence with breakout seasons.