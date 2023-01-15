Bills Blow Big Lead, Hold Slight Halftime Edge vs. Dolphins

The Buffalo Bills took control early in the AFC Wild Card matchup with their AFC East rivals, the Miami Dolphins.

The road to Glendale, Arizona, has kicked off for the Buffalo Bills as they host their AFC East rivals, the Miami Dolphins, in the AFC Wild Card round at Highmark Stadium on Sunday.

What was once a dominant first half for the Bills quickly flipped in favor of the Dolphins. A 17-point second quarter saw Miami overcome a 17-point deficit before a Tyler Bass field goal took the lead back for the Bills, 20-17 at halftime.

Like many in the Bills Mafia, Bills safety Damar Hamlin is supporting the team from the comfort of his own home as he recovers from cardiac arrest.

After the game opened with a turnover on downs for the Bills and a three-and-out for the Tua Tagovalioa-less Dolphins offense, Josh Allen and the Bills struck first. Allen missed Stefon Diggs on a deep ball on the game's very first play. Yet, when he got another chance, they connected for a 52-yard gain.

The explosive deep ball to Diggs was then capped off by a highlight reel one-handed catch by tight end Dawson Knox for the game's opening score.

The Bills' defense answered as Dean Marlowe picked off a Skylar Thompson's intended pass for Tyreek Hill. Marlowe's interception set up a 12-yard James Cook rushing touchdown as the Bills scored in four plays.

Following another Dolphins punt, the Bills managed to get a field goal as Knox couldn't bring in a touchdown pass on second down. A Dolphins' sack forced the Bills to trot out Bass for the 33-yarder.

The Dolphins would find a field goal of their own after opening with two punts and an interception. The Jason Sanders field goal chipped at the deficit, Buffalo led 17-3.

But even after picking off a pass from Allen, one of the lone mistakes by the Bills' offense, all the Dolphins could manage was a field goal.

This gave Buffalo a chance to end its strong first half with another score, and it looked like the Bills were going to do just that.

Allen unloaded a 54-yard strike to receiver Khalil Shakir, converting a 3rd and 8. Yet, after a review, the replay overturned the call, forcing the Bills to punt and giving Miami a chance at a touchdown.

Yet the Bills' defense forced another Sanders field goal, this time from 37 yards. A deflected pass off the hands of Cole Beasley bounced into the hands of Jevon Holland, setting up the Dolphins for a game-tying touchdown pass to Mike Gesicki following a two-point conversion.

But the Bills weren't done; recovering from an unlucky interception led the Bills into Miami territory for a field goal.

The Dolphins will receive the opening kick of the second half with some momentum.

