Bills vs. Patriots: Week 18 Game Time Revealed

The Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots now know what time they'll be playing each other in Week 18.

The Buffalo Bills have sights set on their crucial AFC matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium Monday night.

But there could still be plenty to play for in Week 18 when Buffalo hosts the New England Patriots at Highmark Stadium. We now know when the game will be played, as the league announced Monday that the Bills and Pats will kickoff at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Here's a look at the rest of the Week 18 schedule:

The Bills breezed past the Pats, 24-10, in the first meeting on Dec. 1. Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen went 22 of 33 passing for 223 yards, two touchdowns and no picks.

The win, which came on "Thursday Night Football," marked one of six non-Sunday wins for the Bills this season. They became the first team since the 1962 Boston Patriots to win six non-Sunday games in a single season.

Buffalo is now 6-0 in non-Sunday games this season and 6-3 in games played on Sunday. That undefeated record could be extended on Monday against the Bengals.

But in Week 18, the Bills will have to get the job done to potentially secure the AFC's No. 1 seed at a normal Sunday kickoff time against their division rivals.

