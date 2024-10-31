Surprising participant highlights encouraging Bills' injury report
Only a few weeks ago, it looked rather bleak. Fortunately, however, the Buffalo Bills appeared to have weathered the storm, and their health is improving by the day.
The Bills' first Week 9 injury report is a promising one with versatile backup offensive lineman Alec Anderson listed as the lone non-participant. Four players, including one pleasant surprise, practiced on a limited basis Wednesday ahead of Sunday's home matinee against the Miami Dolphins.
After apparently nicking up his wrist against the Seattle Seahawks on October 27, wide receiver Amari Cooper was not expected to practice on Wednesday according to head coach Sean McDermott. In a positive development, Cooper was seen catching passes in individual drills and was subsequently tabbed a limited participant.
Although it was unknown at the time, Cooper may have been hampered by the wrist injury at some point against the Seahawks as evidenced by the limited role he played. He caught one of two targets for three yards.
Linebacker Terrel Bernard and wide receiver Curtis Samuel, both of whom missed the Week 8 win, are trending toward a possible return to the lineup on November 3 against Miami.
Bernard, who was getting over a pectoral injury, sprained his ankle on October 20 against the Tennessee Titans. Samuel also left the win early with what was initially reported as a shoulder injury but has been changed to a pec issue.
"It's been tough, but all I can focus on is working my way back this week," said Bernard after Wednesday's practice in Orchard Park.
Fullback Reggie Gilliam was the fourth limited practice participant He popped up on the injury report this week with a hip issue.
RELATED: What Sean McDermott said about Von Miller's return from four-game suspension
Linebacker Dorian Williams nicked up his knee during the win over Tennessee, but still started in Week 8. He officially returned to full participation at practice.
In other linebacker news, head coach Sean McDermott sounded optimistic for Matt Milano's eventual return from his preseason injury.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —