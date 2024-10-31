How Bills can clinch AFC East title in the coming weeks

Per @ESPNStatsInfo, since division realignment in 02, 3 teams have clinched their divisions in Week 12: 09 Colts, 07 Patriots, 04 Eagles



All 3 lost the Super Bowl in those seasons



BUF could clinch AFC East in Wk 12 if they're 9-2, MIA is 3-8/2-9, NYJ is 2-9 & NE is 2-10/3-9