Bills’ Dawson Knox Thanks Buffalo For Support After Brother’s Death

Bills tight end Dawson Knox addressed the media Monday for the first time since his brother, Luke, died in August.

Luke, who was 22 years old, was a linebacker at Florida International.

“I just want to thank everybody for being so considerate,” Dawson said on Monday. “I’ve really felt a lot of love and support. … Everyone in Buffalo has been incredible. It means the world to me. I love all the people in Buffalo. Hopefully, I’ll be here for a long time.”

Knox said the support was overwhelming and that he knows his brother will be watching.

“I know he’s going to be watching, somehow some way. It’s really mind-blowing, the amount of support I’ve had. The sheer number of texts and messages and the donations raised for P.U.N.T. in Luke’s name.”

The P.U.N.T. Pediatric Cancer Collaborative is an organization Dawson supports in western New York as part of his philanthropy as a professional athlete.

Knox will be taking the field with the Bills on Thursday night against the Rams to kick off the NFL season, one that he will undoubtedly dedicate to his brother. On Saturday, Dawson posted a tribute to his brother on Instagram.

“Luke’s legacy will continue live on through all the lives he’s impacted in incredible ways,” Dawson wrote. “This isn’t a goodbye, it’s just a see you later. I love you Luke.”