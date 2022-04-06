The Bills have reportedly reached an agreement with Pro Bowl wide receiver Stefon Diggs on a multi-year extension that will keep Josh Allen’s favorite pass-catcher under contract for the better part of the next decade, as first reported Wednesday by ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The four-year extension for Diggs is worth up to $104 million, with $70 million guaranteed, per Schefter. With two years remaining on his existing deal, the 28-year-old’s contract now runs through 2027 at a total value of $124.1 million.

According to Schefter, both the Bills and Diggs intend for the receiver to spend the rest of his NFL career in Buffalo.

Diggs’ extension comes on the heels of massive paydays for a number of other top receivers this offseason. Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill received $72.2 million guaranteed, and Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams got $65 million guaranteed in deals with new teams. Diggs, on the other hand, will remain with the franchise that gave him his breakout opportunity.

After the Bills acquired Diggs in a March 2020 trade with the Vikings in exchange for four draft picks, he has put together two of the best seasons of his career. In his two years in Buffalo, he has caught 230 passes for 2,760 yards and 18 touchdowns, earning his first two career Pro Bowl nominations and first-team All-Pro honors after leading the league in receiving in 2020.

Diggs spent the first five seasons of his career in Minnesota after being selected in the fifth round of the 2015 NFL draft. His tenure with the Vikings did not end smoothly, but he has been outspoken about his love for the Bills and the city of Buffalo, where he’ll now remain for the foreseeable future.

More NFL Coverage:

For more Buffalo Bills coverage, go to Bills Central