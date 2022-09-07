Skip to main content
Bills WR Stefon Diggs Calls Jalen Ramsey 'Good A** Player,' But Rams CB Tired of Compliments

Diggs showed his respect for the Rams' star ahead of Thursday's season-opener, but Ramsey was having none of it.

Among the many star-studded matchups for Thursday's season-opener between the Los Angeles Rams and Buffalo Bills includes one that will see two of the league's best at their respective positions go head-to-head.

The duel between Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey and Bills receiver Stefon Diggs is fixing to be must-watch TV in prime time. This matchup gained even more hype headed into the week when Diggs was asked Sunday about what he likes about facing Ramsey.

He put things fairly simply.

"He's a good a** player," Diggs said. "Everybody knows that."

Diggs has become one of the league's best receivers since joining the Bills in 2020. He led the league in receptions (127) and receiving yards (1,535) during his first season with the team. He'll now face an elite LA defense that features stars like Ramsey, Aaron Donald, and Bobby Wagner.

"They got a good defense, they've had success for a while now," Diggs said. "He found his niche in that defense. He's definitely a competitor, one of the best out there, so that's something that I look forward to personally."

But when Ramsey was asked about Diggs and Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen, the compliments were not echoed.

“He’s good," Ramsey said of Diggs. "But like I said I'm not here to blow smoke and talk about how good this person may be or may not be ... They probably feel confident. They probably feel the same way that we feeling, but when Thursday comes it's football. I don't want to really be nice to nobody. I’m not boosting nobody up.

When Ramsey faced off against his counterpart in 2020, Diggs was held to four catches and 49 yards. But he, and the Bills, got the last laugh in a 35-32 win.

Diggs' four-yard touchdown grab over Ramsey in the third quarter put Buffalo up 28-3. The score made all the difference, as LA mounted a second-half comeback that came up just short.

It's anyone's guess how Diggs will react once he's made aware of Ramsey's comments. Regardless, all pleasantries will be thrown out the door once Thursday's kickoff signals the start of the 2022 season.

