Jordan Poyer Contract Update: 'No Better Situation' Than Bills

Buffalo general manager Brandon Beane understands the set-up, saying during OTAs, "It’s just business gets in the way sometimes, and I respect that.''

The Buffalo Bills and Jordan Poyer are not on the same page when it comes to his desire for a extension from the team. But they are on the same page when it comes to the team itself.

“I can’t think of a better situation for me to be in than Buffalo right now,” Poyer said on the Inside The Garage Podcast earlier this week.

Well, maybe there would be one better situation - and that would to be paid more than the $10.8 million he's due in 2022.

Poyer, 31, was an All-Pro safety a year ago and from his side of the negotiating table, he might be compared to Harrison Smith in Minnesota (making $16 million APY) or Quandre Diggs in Seattle (making $13 million). He demonstrated his view when he did not attend voluntary practices, though he did come to work for the mandatory sessions.

From the Bills' position? They can argue that the deal they did with Poyer is barely two years old. They could also argue that as much of a foundational piece as he is - the Buffalo turnaround that began in 2017 certainly happened in part because of his work - giving contract extensions to 31-year-olds is not necessarily prudent.

And Poyer recognizes how special his situation is, being a part of a true Super Bowl contender led by QB Josh Allen.

“We got the best damn quarterback in this league, so sky is the limit for this team,'' Poyer said. "But we’ve got to keep things real. We come into work every day and just work, that’s what we do.''

And soon, Poyer would like to get paid a little bit more to "come into work every day and work,'' that's all.