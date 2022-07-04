Skip to main content

Jordan Poyer Contract Update: 'No Better Situation' Than Bills

Buffalo general manager Brandon Beane understands the set-up, saying during OTAs, "It’s just business gets in the way sometimes, and I respect that.''

The Buffalo Bills and Jordan Poyer are not on the same page when it comes to his desire for a extension from the team. But they are on the same page when it comes to the team itself.

“I can’t think of a better situation for me to be in than Buffalo right now,” Poyer said on the Inside The Garage Podcast earlier this week.

Well, maybe there would be one better situation - and that would to be paid more than the $10.8 million he's due in 2022.

Poyer, 31, was an All-Pro safety a year ago and from his side of the negotiating table, he might be compared to Harrison Smith in Minnesota (making $16 million APY) or Quandre Diggs in Seattle (making $13 million). He demonstrated his view when he did not attend voluntary practices, though he did come to work for the mandatory sessions.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

From the Bills' position? They can argue that the deal they did with Poyer is barely two years old. They could also argue that as much of a foundational piece as he is - the Buffalo turnaround that began in 2017 certainly happened in part because of his work - giving contract extensions to 31-year-olds is not necessarily prudent.

Buffalo general manager Brandon Beane understands the set-up, saying during OTAs, "It’s just business gets in the way sometimes, and I respect that.''

And Poyer recognizes how special his situation is, being a part of a true Super Bowl contender led by QB Josh Allen.

“We got the best damn quarterback in this league, so sky is the limit for this team,'' Poyer said. "But we’ve got to keep things real. We come into work every day and just work, that’s what we do.''

And soon, Poyer would like to get paid a little bit more to "come into work every day and work,'' that's all.

6D63283A-7258-4EED-B3A8-CF4267DCC31F
News

Bills GM Brandon Beane Ranked Best in NFL

By Mike Fisher3 hours ago
keenum
News

Backup QB Ranks: Bills' Case Keenum Just 'Good Enough'?

By Zach Dimmitt3 hours ago
Shakir
News

Rookie WR Khalil Shakir Has ‘Buffalo Bills DNA’

By Logan Macdonald5 hours ago
USATSI_18401184
News

Bills Rookie James Cook: His Role Now - And His Upside in 2022

By Cole ThompsonJul 3, 2022
USATSI_17231371
News

'A Guy You Root For': Bills' Jordan Poyer Praises Young Safety

By Cole ThompsonJul 3, 2022
kim pegula
News

Bills Owner Kim Pegula ‘Progressing’ After Health Scare

By Jarrett BaileyJul 2, 2022
Bills - Pats
News

Bully Bills: Buffalo Favored to Again Win AFC East?

By Richie WhittJul 1, 2022
Gabriel Davis caught seven TD passes as a rookie last season.
News

Bills' 2022 Roster: Best in AFC?

By Jeremy BrenerJul 1, 2022