Josh Hancock? Bills QB Allen Offers Odd Training Camp Autographs

When drafted out of Wyoming by the Buffalo Bills, no one knew if quarterback Josh Allen would become a household name in Orchard Park. Now, fans will wait hours for an opportunity to receive his autograph after a training camp practice.

Allen — who since being called a "bust in the making" after a dreadful rookie season transformed his career — is perhaps the biggest celebrity in Buffalo. He plays like an All-Pro on the regular and is on the cusp of being a consensus favorite win the league's MVP each season.

Of course fans flock toward the gate of St. John Fisher University's practice field to receive his John Hancock. And the quarterback obliges, trying to reach every kid in sight for a chance to receive his autograph.

But it doesn't stop there for Allen. Now, he's going out of his way to give signatures to teammates. No, it's not what you think, either.

Following Monday's practice, Allen tried to sign the back of All-Pro safety Jordan Poyer's neck. Poyer showed enough quickness to move out the way before giving his quarterback a friendly love tap.

Tight end Dawson Knox wasn't so lucky to avoid the ink touching skin. Allen signed the back of his neck, just getting it behind his hair while the fourth-year tight end signed autographs of his own.

"I just felt someone writing on my neck as I was signing stuff," Knox joked after practice. "I turned around and Josh was getting after it. I can probably sell my neck for a lot now, huh?"

Some might consider it childish for a player to sign another teammates body part. The Bills likely call it "chemistry.'' It's essential for a quarterback to be on the same page as his weapons. Few tandems in the league grew last fall as much as Allen and Knox.

Knox is entering a contract year and could be in line for a hefty extension due to his success with Allen. Last year, the two combined for 49 catches, 587 yards and nine touchdowns on the way to an AFC East division title.

A fun atmosphere can translate over to a fun season for the Bills. Knox and Allen are relaxed despite the immense expectations.

That's a plus for Buffalo - so it is written.