Lawsuit Against Bills' Von Miller Dismissed

A lawsuit alleging Buffalo Bills star Von Miller sent sexually explicit photos of a woman to two celebrity friends of his has been dismissed, according to TMZ.

Miller signed a six-year contract with his new team in March. The alleged actions were from two years ago, with the plaintiff seeking monetary damages. No word on whether a settlement was reached, but the lawsuit was dismissed "with prejudice," meaning another suit with the same claim cannot be filed.

Because commissioner Roger Goodell has been given absolute power by the owners to discipline players regardless of whether they've broken any laws or have had rulings against them, this latest development doesn't necessarily mean Miller is going to get off free.

Dallas Cowboys running back Zeke Elliott in 2017 was suspended for six games by Goodell for his role in a domestic violence case in which Elliott not only was never charged with a crime, but was not recommended for discipline by the league's own female investigator.

The bottom line with the NFL is that anything can still happen, though it probably won't.

Miller, 33, has 115.5 career regular-season sacks and 10.5 more in 11 playoff games, including two Super Bowl victories.

The lawsuit claims Miller sent the photos "in a fit of jealousy, anger and rage," along with a text message saying: "This the bitch you want? You can have her dawg."

Miller has never commented publicly about the suit.

Now he won't have to address it ... unless he hears from Goodell down the road.

Bills offseason schedule

OTAs

May 31-June 2

June 6-7

June 9-10

Mandatory minicamp

June 14-16

Training camp

TBA at St. John Fisher College and ADPRO Sports Training center

