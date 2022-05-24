Because contact is technically prohibited during organized team activities (OTAs) across the NFL in May and June, the Bills won't have a great read on how their revamped defensive front will operate until near the end of summer.

But at least the process has begun during the opening of OTAs this week to figure out how all the new moving pieces are going to fit together.

Of all the position groups, the makeover on the defensive line was most extensive for the Bills coming off their second straight AFC East title.

They said goodbye to veteran edge rushers Jerry Hughes, Mario Addison and Efe Obada and defensive tackles Harrison Phillips, Vernon Butler and Star Lotulelei. They said hello to edge rushers Von Miller, Shaq Lawson and Daniel Joseph and interior defensive linemen DaQuan Jones, Tim Settle, Jordan Phillips and Prince Emili.

Lawson and Jordan Phillips actually are back for a second time. Each left after posting career highs in sacks — Lawson with 6.5, Phillips with 9.5 — in 2019. Both figures remain their personal bests.

Since their departure, general manager Brandon Beane and the Bills have done just about everything in the world to beef up their pass rush, with limited results.

They drafted defensive end A.J. Epenesa in the second round in 2020, then drafted Greg Rousseau in the first round and Carlos "Boogie" Basham in the second round a year later, when they also added Obada and welcomed back Lotulelei after he opted out of the 2020 season because of COVID-19 concerns.

Their combined sack total of 15.5 in that span was only 6.0 less than Miller had by himself last season.

Here is a look at all the new defensive linemen the Bills have assembled on this year's 90-man roster, including former Bills Lawson and Jordan Phillips and Miller, who is still listed as a linebacker on the Bills' website but is expected to play defensive end in their system.

DE Von Miller USA Today The Bills made a surprise splash move in free agency by acquiring this eight-time Pro Bowl selection and three-time All-Pro with 126 career sacks, including playoffs. Miller also played huge roles in Super Bowl victories by the Denver Broncos in the 2005 season and the Los Angeles Rams last season. Listed as a linebacker, he likely will play defensive end for the Bills. DT Tim Settle Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports Recorded a career-high 5.0 sacks as a reserve rotational player in 2020, then was stuck behind too many players the following season, when his defensive snaps dropped from 347 (33%) to 210 (20%). Settle will turn 25 in July, so the Bills believe his best years are ahead of him. DT Jordan Phillips Michael Chow via Imagn Content Services, LLC Originally claimed off waivers from the Miami Dolphins in 2018, Phillips played for the Bills through the 2019 season before moving on to the Arizona Cardinals. Injuries limited him to nine games in each of the previous two seasons. But when he lalst played a full season, he delivered a career-best 9.5 sacks for the Bills in 2019. DE Shaq Lawson Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK After being drafted by the Bills in 2016, his productivity steadily increased. Nevertheless, he was allowed to leave after coming through with a career-high 6.5 sacks in 2019. He figures to compete in a rotation with Miller, Rousseau and perhaps Epenesa now. DT DaQuan Jones Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports This massive former Penn State star spent his first seven seasons playing every position on the Tennessee Titans' three-man front before moving on to the Carolina Panthers last year. As a two-gap player for almost his entire career, he should be a force that helps against the run. DT Prince Emili BuffaloBills.com A standout at Penn, this rookie was signed as an undrafted free agent. Last season, he ranked fourth on the team in tackles (49), first in tackles for loss (13.0), second in sacks (5.0), and second in quarterback hurries (six). He could be a practice-squad candidate. DE Daniel Joseph Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports This undrafted rookie out of North Carolina State (by way of Penn State) made such an impression as a tryout player at rookie camp that the Bills last week signed him to the 90-man roster. He had 6.5 sacks in 2020 and 5.0 last year.

One more note: Lawson, Phillips and Settle are boisterous, as Sean McDermott pointed out Tuesday.

"There's not a quiet day in the building with Jordan and Shaq," the coach joked. "And I would add Tim settle to that group. But that makes it fun. There's a lot of good energy out there. There was a little bit of trash talking yesterday. ... As long as it's kind of kept within the fence, it's healthy for us, and I think the guys the guys respond to it. They like it, and it keeps things fun this time of year."

Bills offseason schedule

OTAs

May 23-24

May 26

May 31-June 2

June 6-7

June 9-10

Mandatory minicamp

June 14-16

Training camp

TBA at St. John Fisher College and ADPRO Sports Training center

Nick Fierro is the publisher of Bills Central. Check out the latest Bills news at www.si.com/nfl/bills and follow Fierro on Twitter at @NickFierro. Email to Nicky300@aol.com.