One of the new coaches added to the Buffalo Bills' staff this year has been getting nothing but praise.

Offensive line coach Aaron Kromer, who held the same position in Buffalo for each of the previous two seasons before head coach Sean McDermott's arrival in 2017, is back, with left tackle Dion Dawkins becoming the latest to endorse the hire.

Dawkins was asked this week what it's like working with Kromer.

"Dope," he replied. "He's my dog. I like him. He is a real pro, true pro. Not to say that the other coaches weren't like like real pros. Like [former OL coach Bobby Johnson] was a dog. Like he was cool too. But Kromer, he's a different style coach. He understands the room, he understands that everybody is drastically different and he understands that everybody's play is going to be different. That's what I love about him. He's not trying to make us all look like robots, like everybody's supposed to look perfect, nah.

"[Right tackle] Spencer Brown is like 7-foot tall and I am not. So I cannot look like Spencer or Tommy [Doyle] or any of those guys. I see like the insight of his brain that he understands that everybody is different. And as an O-line, even though everybody has to play in unison, everybody will play their own form of that unison role, and I'm thankful for him."

Bills fans already know how new left guard Rodger Saffold feels about Kromer, who likely was heavily involved in the decision to go after Saffold in the first place. The two worked together with the Los Angeles Rams for two seasons.

"For two years we had one of the top offensive lines in the NFL," Saffold said. "We were able to get to a Super Bowl together and turn the entire team around. I know his techniques, he always makes sure everything is clear and they work. I know how successful that I was with him and I know I can be just as successful again, being able to continue to work with him and be with a coach that I know is going to make sure I am familiar with everything going on with every play, with every protection and run. ... He's just a great guy to work with."

At least one lineman who hasn't worked with him certainly senses Saffold will turn out to be correct.

"When he was hired here, we had a very nice conversation," center Mitch Morse said. "I really liked what he had to say. We really just talked about a lot outside of football, which I really enjoyed. And so to be honest, I'm really looking forward to working with him. I mean, his resumè is pretty outstanding, and we'll go from there."

The Bills had an excellent running game during Kromer's first stint. In 2016, running back LeSean McCoy, nearing the end of his career, averaged a career-high 5.4 yards per carry and his fifth Pro Bowl selection.

He returns to a team that won't be nearly as reliant on the run.

That doesn't mean he won't make them more efficient when they do run it and better in pass protection.

By all accounts, the linemen are responding positively.

Bills offseason schedule

OTAs

May 26

May 31-June 2

June 6-7

June 9-10

Mandatory minicamp

June 14-16

Training camp

TBA at St. John Fisher College and ADPRO Sports Training center

Nick Fierro is the publisher of Bills Central. Check out the latest Bills news at www.si.com/nfl/bills and follow Fierro on Twitter at @NickFierro. Email to Nicky300@aol.com.