Travis Kelce Wants Chiefs to Sign Odell Beckham Jr.

The rumors surrounding free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. have been nonstop ever since the season started and the Chiefs are said to be just one of the teams in the mix. The rumors of Kansas City signing Beckham got a jolt of life Tuesday when it was reported that the team restructured Travis Kelce’s contract to make cap room.

Although he confirmed the contract change, Kelce doesn’t appear to know if the rumors on Beckham hold weight, but he wouldn’t mind the addition.

“It’s a start to a move, right? Like, you’re freeing up cap space to be able to do something,” Kelce said on the New Heights podcast.

“I want them to come true,” he said on the rumors surrounding Beckham. “I have not heard anything in the locker room or anything around the facility . . . but I think something’s in the air.”

The Chiefs converted base salary into a signing bonus for Kelce to clear $3.455 million of cap space and the All-Pro tight end was also a fan of getting his money up front. Beckham last played in Super Bowl LVI where he scored a touchdown in the Rams’ victory before tearing his ACL in the process. He is still rehabbing and has yet to join a squad. But the Chiefs, Bills and Rams have all been connected in rumors regarding a possible landing spot for the wideout.

If Kansas City were to add the three-time Pro Bowler, you’d get no complaints from Kelce.

