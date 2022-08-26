The as yet undefeated Buffalo Bills head to the Carolina Panthers looking to close out their season in style. ... but they will do so with a dark cloud of sorts hanging over the club.

Bills’ rookie Matt Araiza, this week having been accused in a civil lawsuit of gang-raping a 17-year-old girl last year, will not punt for Buffalo in this preseason game at Carolina, per an NFL Network report.

"It’s a shakedown because he’s now with the Buffalo Bills," the player's attorney said. "There is no doubt in my mind that Matt Araiza (never) raped that girl."

Meanwhile a host of other members of the Bills will be fighting for jobs, and doing so without star quarterback Josh Allen along with most other starters.

Thankfully, backup quarterbacks Case Keenum and Matt Barkley have both had strong preseasons and the former, in particular, stood out against the Denver Broncos last week.

If the Bills beat the Panthers, it will be their 11th-straight preseason victory. The Bills walked all over the Denver Broncos on Saturday, cruising to a 42-15 win. Quarterback Josh Allen hit all three of his pass attempts for 45 yards with a 28-yard touchdown to Gabriel Davis. Allen, and most of the starters, will not play vs. the Panthers.

Looking to the other side of the field, the Panthers are expected to play most of their starters - although exactly how much is as yet unknown.

Newly-named starting quarterback Baker Mayfield is expected to feature, however, star wideout Robbie Anderson and running back Christian McCaffrey are reportedly set to remain on the sidelines, per Pro Football Talk.

Check back below for running commentary throughout the game.

First Quarter - Bills 0-7 Panthers

Bills to go for it on fourth and two before tackle Tanner Owen is called for offside. Barkley is back out to punt.

First Quarter - Bills 0-7 Panthers

Case Keenum is sacked for a loss of 10 yards. Third down at their own 30-yard line.

First Quarter - Bills 0-7 Panthers

Buffalo's offense is back out at their own 25-yard line.

TOUCHDOWN - Bills 0-7 Panthers

The Panthers score first thanks to running back D'Onta Foreman. The extra point is good.

First Quarter - Bills 0-0 Panthers

Mayfield is sacked shy of a first down by Shaq Lawson on fourth down. However, Carlos Basham is called for offside. Panthers first-down at Buffalo's 10-yard line.

First Quarter - Bills 0-0 Panthers

Buffalo's offense goes three and out on their first drive. Quarterback Matt Barkley is out to punt in place of rookie Matt Araiza who is out tonight.

First Quarter - Bills 0-0 Panthers

The Bills call for a timeout to avoid a delay of game penalty. They face a third and 10 at their 25-yard line.

First Quarter - Bills 0-0 Panthers

The Bills' offense takes over at their own 25-yard line with Case Keenum in at quarterback.

First Quarter - Bills 0-0 Panthers

Rookie cornerback Kaiir Elam breaks up a pass by Mayfield. That's three-and-out for the Panthers.

KICKOFF - Bills 0-0 Panthers

The Panthers receive the kickoff. Quarterback Baker Mayfield will take over at their own 24-yard line.

KICKOFF DELAYED

Originally scheduled to kick off at 7 p.m. ET, the game has been delayed due to lightning. It will now kick off at 7:36 p.m. ET.