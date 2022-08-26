Bills Rookie Punter Matt Araiza Accused Of Gang-Raping Teenage Girl

On Thursday night, it was revealed that Matt Araiza, the rookie punter for the Buffalo Bills, along with two others, has been accused of sexual assault.

The news came via The Los Angeles Times after a civil lawsuit was filed on Thursday, claiming that a 17-year-old high school senior was assaulted by Araiza and two former San Diego State University teammates, Zavier Leonard and Nowlin Ewaliko. The incident allegedly took place at an off-campus party last year.

Araiza and the minor allegedly had sex outside of the home before he took her inside "where she was repeatedly raped," per The Times.

The minor is said to have dipped in and out of consciousness, but does remember that "the men took turns assaulting her."

The Times reports that Araiza's name was brought up regarding the alleged incident shortly after the party to San Diego State officials by at least one student-athlete.

Kerry Armstrong, the lawyer representing Araiza, has condemned the allegations saying that his investigator had heart contradictory evidence from a witness.

"It’s a shakedown because he’s now with the Buffalo Bills," Armstrong said. "There is no doubt in my mind that Matt Araiza (never) raped that girl."

The lawyers representing Leonard and Ewaliko would not comment.

"We were recently made aware of a civil complaint involving Matt from October 2021," the Bills told The Times. "Due to the serious nature of the complaint, we conducted a thorough examination of this matter. As this is an ongoing civil case, we will have no other comment at this point."

At this time, arrests have not been made.