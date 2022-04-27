With the start of the NFL Draft fast approaching, there are reasonable expectations for how the Buffalo Bills will emerge from the other side of the three-day extravaganza.

As with any other industry, sometimes the best thing to do when attempting to read the tea leaves is to simply follow the money.

For instance, the Bills did not think veteran cornerback Levi Wallace was worth the cost of a bidding war with the Pittsburgh Steelers (who eventually signed the unrestricted free agent) or anyone else and haven't felt compelled more than month into free agency to sign a veteran to take the starter's place. So there is little doubt they will be taking at least one corner with one or more of their eight picks — a number that could change based on trades up and down the board.

They also haven't committed any money beyond this season to any running back other than Zack Moss, who is on a cheap, cost-controlled contract through 2023 after being drafted in the third round in 2020.

This means they will be bringing in at least one running back as well.

Though they're well-stocked at wide receiver for 2022, they signed free agent Jamison Crowder for one season only and have a complicated negotiation on an extension for Gabriel Davis coming up next offseason.

So yes, it's virtually a lock they will be drafting that spot too.

Conversely, the Bills spent heavily on revamping their defensive line, punctuated by the surprise signing of edge rusher Von Miller, who likely will be a defensive end in their system. So using a premium pick at one of those positions would come as a surprise.

Extraordinary roster strength also could play a role in general manager Brandon Beane's strategy over these next few days.

Beane has been saying since the start of the offseason that he believes the strength of this year's draft is beyond Round 1, where the Bills have less than 32 first-round grades assigned but likely believe that well over 32 players merit third-round grades, for example.

Because they're picking so low in the order (25) after repeating as AFC East champions and advancing in the playoffs again, that spot may not be so appealing, particularly in the first round.

But that doesn't necessarily mean Beane would trade down or out of the first round to add picks further down the board. Because they're so strong and relatively deep at almost every position, the Bills will have the luxury of subtracting a mid-round pick or two in a deal to move up in the first round.

After all, they're not expected to have a lot of openings on the active roster anyway, and there's no long-term roster protection allowed for players on the practice squad.

So picking up extra picks in this Draft may do them no good.

As we talked about in the Great Running Back Debate on Tuesday, the Bills may even pick one in the first round, which is something that no team that's not built to contend for a title right away should ever do with such a devalued position.

So don't be surprised if the Bills move up for, say, a cornerback they might really prefer, or stand pat and allow the consensus top-graded running back in the draft, Iowa State's Breece Hall, perhaps fall to them before calling his name at 25.

Anything and everything is in play because Beane has done so much quality work in free agency, making sure the Bills won't be pressured into going a particular way, regardless of how the first round unfolds in front of them Thursday night.

So long as they stay true to their board, and there's no reason to believe they won't based on the way Beane has operated since running his first Draft in 2018, the Bills should come out of this in significantly better shape than they are going in.

Bills 2022 draft picks

Round 1 (25th overall)

Round 2 (57th overall)

Round 3 (89th overall)

Round 4 (130th overall)

Round 5 (168th overall)

Round 6 (185th overall)

Round 6 (203rd overall)

Round 7 (231st overall)

