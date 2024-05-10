Broncos Announce Signing of 13 College Free Agents
In the immediate aftermath of the 2024 NFL draft, reports of the Denver Broncos signing a crop of college free agents lit up the internet. Fast forward to today, and the Broncos have confirmed which college free agents they've signed, making an announcement on the doorstep of rookie minicamp.
- Cam Allen | S | Purdue
- Jaylon Allen | OLB | Memphis
- Levelle Bailey | ILB | Fresno State
- Omar Brown | S | Nebraska
- Nik Constantinou | P | Texas A&M
- Frank Crum | OT | Wyoming
- Dylan Leonard | TE | Georgia Tech
- Brandon Matterson | DT | Texas-San Antonio
- Jordan Miller | NT | Southern Methodist
- Alec Mock | ILB | Air Force
- Lincoln Victor | WR | Washington State
- Blake Watson | RB | Memphis
- Thomas Yassmin | TE | Utah
Yassmin will be designated as Denver's international player, which gives the team a roster exemption. He won't count against offseason 90-man roster mandates.
One thing this crop of college free agents has in common is that none of them, with the exception of Mock, are younger than 23 years old. Mock is 22, while everyone else is either 23 or 24, which shines a big light on how much a prospect's age can impact his NFL draft stock.
The Broncos drafted a 24-year-old Bo Nix, though. But if he didn't have countless other 'plus' attributes and a long, decorated career, he wouldn't have been a first-round pick. It's not just about age, obviously, but it factors into how a team grades a player, depending on a multitude of other factors.
This is the fallout of the COVID season of 2020, which saw Conferences across the NCAA shut down for the year. The NCAA offered affected players a fifth-year exemption, and while many took it, as you can see, it didn't always pan out well for their draft stock relative to age.
Watson is one of those players, although there's a lot of excitement surrounding his addition. He brings 4.4 speed to the Broncos' backfield and is coming off of an 1,152-yard, 14-touchdown rushing season at Memphis.
Bailey, the linebacker out of Fresno State, is also an intriguing rookie whose draft stock was not only impacted by his age but also his relative size for the position. However, he's been a productive player despite his 6-foot-2, 225-pound size.
Then there's the mountain of a man, Crum. Standing at a whopping 6-foot-7 and 315 pounds, there's a lot to like about the Wyoming product's prototypical size, but he's got a lot of technical refinement to learn.
It'll be fun to get to know these rookies as the Broncos march through the offseason training program and eventually training camp. The Broncos have a storied history of unearthing gems from the undrafted ranks, including several stars — Pro Bowlers, All-Pros, and Ring-of-Famers.
An undrafted rookie has made the Broncos' roster out of training camp in 19 of the past 20 seasons. Last year, a team-record four undrafted rookies made the opening-day roster. That's a big selling point for the Broncos when they're negotiating with undrafted rookies to sign with them.
