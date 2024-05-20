Report: Broncos LB Drew Sanders Suffers Torn Achilles
Denver Broncos linebacker Drew Sanders is expected to miss "at least a significant portion" of the 2024 season after suffering a torn Achilles tendon, according to 9NEWS' Mike Klis, who reported the injury occurred prior to April's NFL Draft.
"Sanders arrived for the Broncos' offseason program in mid-April in excellent shape and determined to make a quantum leap as a defensive contributor in his second season," Klis wrote Monday. "However, the injury occurred early in the Broncos’ offseason program – before the NFL Draft in late-April -- and subsequent surgery was deemed successful.
"While no timeline was placed on his recovery, similar injuries to other players lend hope Sanders could possibly return in the middle to late in the regular season."
A 2023 third-round pick, Sanders appeared in all 17 games for the Broncos as a rookie, compiling 13 solo tackles and a fumble recovery across 555 total snaps (297 on special teams). He was largely relegated to a defensive reserve role while shuttling between the EDGE and off-ball positions.
Sanders, however, was expected to stick at OLB in year two under coordinator Vance Joseph — primed for a more impactful sophomore campaign.
"I think he’ll probably end up on the edge, but he has the flexibility. He’s so talented. It’s hard," general manager George Paton said in February. "It’s kind of like [OLB] Baron Browning. ... It’s a blessing and sometimes it’s a curse because he can’t get settled in at one position. Once we left Drew at outside, he finished strong and so we feel good about Drew moving forward.”
