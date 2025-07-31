Broncos Camp Notebook | Day 6: News & Notes
The Denver Broncos were back at it for Day 6 of training camp on Thursday. On the heels of a very physical and intense practice the day prior, the Broncos opted for a non-padded practice.
Tight end Adam Trautman called Wednesday's the "best practice" he's been a part of since arriving in Denver three years ago, so it's understandable why the Broncos would schedule a dialed-down session without pads to follow.
Despite the intensity and emotions running high, Wednesday's practice didn't have any spill-over, in terms of teammate-on-teammate altercations. Head coach Sean Payton appreciates that.
“I think it’s up to us as coaches to clearly identify what we’re looking for," Payton said of ensuring that cooler heads prevail.
Let's get to Day 6's news and notes.
Injuries
Wide receiver A.T. Perry (ankle/foot), linebacker Alex Singleton (thumb), and rush linebacker Que Robinson (unknown) missed practice. It was the second straight absence for Robinson.
Meanwhile, starting linebacker Dre Greenlaw exited practice with a limp. On the heels of that offseason quad injury Greenlaw suffered, Payton dismissed concerns of Thursday's being a serious injury, though.
“No, I think he’s fine. In the one-on-one period, he felt it got tight, a different area, and so we’ll know more," Payton said after practice. "We’ll go ahead and have all the precautionary work done, but I think he’ll be all right.”
Devaughn Vele Returns
After missing Day 5, Vele was back at it on Thursday. The second-year wideout looked good, hauling in some nice passes to help Bo Nix and the offense move the chains.
Exhale.
Undrafted Riser
Rookie wide receiver Joaquin Davis is beginning to make waves. He had some terrific catches on Day 6, as Denver Sports' Andrew Mason chronicled afterward.
Keep an eye out for the 6-foot-4 Davis, rocking the No. 80 jersey. He might make some roster decisions a bit tougher on the Broncos at the end of next month.
What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
Nix Strikes Back
After the Broncos defense won back-to-back days of practice, Nix and company delivered a counterpunch on Thursday. In red-zone work during the final team period, Nix was surgical, connecting on five touchdowns, according to KOA Radio's Ryan Edwards.
Make no mistake, though; the defense has more skins on the wall since camp began than the offense.
Evan Engram a Focal Point
It's not the first time this point about Engram has been covered in the notebook, but he's obviously going to play a big role in this offense. Nix looked his way often on Day 6, and connected with Engram multiple times.
Courtland Sutton may continue to be Nix's primary security blanket, but when the chips are down, Engram could become just as reliable. He's a two-time Pro Bowler seemingly custom-made for the Payton offense.
Refs Very Involved
The referees on hand were very involved on Day 6, throwing multiple flags for misalignments pre-snap. It's good experience and quite educational for the Broncos, preparing the team for the regular season.
“So here’s what happens. The officials get in the night before every year, they’ll have a video, they’ll show the team, and then in the team meeting, they’ll talk about the rule changes, points of emphasis. This year was a little calmer," Payton said after practice. "So after three days of being here, hands-on starts with the evening meeting, and it’s been pretty standard for as long as I can remember... So making sure everyone’s on the same page there. It’s great to have a crew here and work with them. I think it’s good for those guys as well. I think they get better for it.”
Recommended Articles
Training camp is the format for mistakes. The idea is to get them out now so that everyone understands some of the finer nuances when the regular season rolls around. It's helpful all around, but especially when it comes to the NFL's annual rule changes, which weren't too rigorous this year.
Join the most outspoken fanbase in Denver Broncos land by connecting with Denver Broncos On SI/Mile High Huddle on Instagram, X, and Facebook, and subscribe on YouTube for daily live-stream podcasts!