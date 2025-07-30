Broncos Camp Notebook | Day 5: News & Notes
The Denver Broncos were back at it on Wednesday for Day 5 of training camp. The Broncos have now had three straight days of practice with the pads on and things are beginning to take shape as a result.
Let's get to the news and notes from Day 5 of Broncos camp.
Injuries
Once again, wide receiver A.T. Perry didn't practice (foot/ankle), linebackers Drew Sanders (foot) and Alex Singleton (thumb) didn't practice. Two new names were noticably absent from Day 5, and we didn't get to hear from head coach Sean Payton, so we don't know the story on either.
Wide receiver Devaughn Vele didn't practice, nor did rookie rush linebacker Que Robinson. Vele had a lower-leg injury that kept him out of mandatory minicamp in June, so it could be a "load management" situation, to quote Payton, or he may have reaggravated it. We don't know. Meanwhile, Robinson was seen limping off the field following Day 4.
Physical Practice
This may have been the most physical and chippy practice of Broncos camp thus far. The players went at it hard and there was a lot of jawing in between.
After practice, Broncos wideout Marvin Mims Jr. continued the banter, firing a playful shot at defensive lineman Malcolm Roach.
"It's just Malcolm Roach. I sit next to him in the locker room. The guy doesn't shut up," Mims said on Wednesday. "He's talking crap to receivers. It's like, 'Dude, you're a fat guy. Go worry about that. Leave me alone.' (smiles) No, we're always going back and forth, but with him, it's a whole other deal."
It's to be expected as training camp marches on. Three days into camp, players were already day-dreaming of going against someone else.
The Broncos will get that chance next week when they fly to the Bay Area for a joint-practice session with the San Francisco 49ers ahead of their preseason tilt.
Third Down Focus
The money down was an emphasis on Wednesday, with the Broncos' front seven dominating the third-and-short situations. Guys like Roach, Nik Bonitto, Jonathon Cooper, and Zach Allen were stingy, making plays against the first-team offense.
However, as Denver Sports' Andrew Mason wrote, Bo Nix and the offense got some licks in on third-and-long. It's safe to say that the defense still has the upperhand, but it's good to see Nix and the offense getting some licks in.
Reliability of Courtland Sutton
Sutton and Nix have a great chemistry already, and just a couple short days removed from signing a four-year, $92 million extension, the veteran wideout was out there doing his thing in practice. Sutton was one of the reasons the Broncos were able to move the chains on Day 5 in those third-and-longs situations.
Sutton is coming off a 1,000-yard season, and with Nix as his triggerman, that seems to be the floor moving forward.
“Bo is my guy. I think I’ve said that since we picked him up last year," Sutton said on Tuesday. "Being able to have the conversations that I’ve had with him throughout the offseason and so far throughout training camp, the dude’s mindset, he was already light years ahead of where anybody expected a rookie quarterback to be last year. To have the conversations that we’re having together already, and the things that he sees and the things that are already possible through the first nine days of camp we’ve had so far, it’s promising.”
Levelle Bailey Stacking Days
Bailey has had a great training camp, and really shined on Day 4 in the wake of the Singleton injury. That trend continued on Day 5, with Bailey flying around and making a lot of tackles, especially in the third-and-short situations.
Payton talked about the jump Bailey has made in Year 2 thus far, and it's coming at a got-to-have-it time for the Broncos, with injuries to Singleton and Sanders. Bailey is taking advantage of the additional reps, which could make for some interesting decisions later on down the line.
What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
Trent Sherfield a WR Factor
We heard Payton talk about Sherfield on Monday, how rare it is to find a speedster wideout who's adept at blocking. Sherfield's blocking acumen alone had him poised for an offensive role, but after five days of practice, he's clearly a factor on the wide receiver depth chart.
“He’s tough, and he can run," Payton said of Sherfield. "The other thing he can do is block, and so we’ve always had a handful of receivers that can run and stretch the field and when you get one that can do that and then block also, you can set up play action, marries well to the run game. He’s pretty competitive.”
Sherfield had a nice 25-yard reception during team period from Nix. Against this Broncos secondary, it's noteworthy to see Sherfield getting open and making plays.
The plot thickens at wide receiver.
Jeremy Crawshaw's Accuracy on Display
I witnessed Crawshaw's deadly punting accuracy for the first time at the Senior Bowl back in January. That trend has continued as a Bronco in training camp.
The Australian-born punter has wowed onlookers with his big leg and accuracy in practice. The sixth-round rookie is going to be a weapon for this team.
RB Competition Heating Up
We've heard a lot about RJ Harvey since camp began, and since J.K. Dobbins arrived as a free agent, the two have been penciled in as this team's one-two punch at running back. Someone forget to tell the other backs on the depth chart.
On Day 5, Audric Estime, Jaleel McLaughlin, and Blake Watson all made some nice plays, drawing praise and notes from onlookers. Harvey's momentum continued as well, but it's good to see the incumbents battling.
Competition breeds excellence. This is going to be a tough position to call when the final roster cuts roll around. The preseason snaps the backs get are going to be crucial.
Jonah Elliss Showing Out
Last year's third-round pick, Elliss might be behind the likes of Bonitto and Cooper on the depth chart, but he's working hard to show that he wants a bigger bite at the apple. Ellis had multiple pressures on Day 5 and a sack, as KOA's Ryan Edwards wrote.
Zach Allen Won't be Denied
Allen's contract is up after this season, and with Courtland Sutton getting extended on Monday, all eyes have shifted to him and Bonitto as the next guys up. Bonitto has been good thus far, but Allen has been an absolute beast against the run and as a pass rusher, signaling to the Broncos that he wants to get paid yesterday.
Allen could command upwards of $25 million/year coming off an All-Pro season. It's hard to envision any scenario with the Broncos not giving it to him. But there are other mouths to feed.
Franklin Burns Barron Again
Cornerback is a tough position to play in the NFL. Nobody is going to bat 1.000, and first-round rookie Jahdae Barron's NFL education has already begun.
Recommended Articles
Troy Franklin burned Barron on Day 4 in one-on-ones, and that happened again on Day 5. However, Barron is getting his wins, too, and has been praised for his smarts. He's shown incremental improvement and could be due for a big breakout day.
Emmanuel Sanders in the House
The Broncos' former Pro Bowl wideout was on hand for Day 5, with his son. Sanders helped the Broncos win Super Bowl 50 and produced multiple 1,000-yard receiving seasons.