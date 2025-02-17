Broncos Mock Draft Monday: 7-Round Haul Lands Sean Payton's 'Joker'
There are multiple approaches the Denver Broncos can take to the 20th overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft. While Broncos Country wants the team to find its mythical ‘joker,’ it might not happen in the first round.
The three prospects commonly viewed as that guy at No. 20 could be gone by the time the Broncos get on the clock.
In this seven-round mock draft, that's precisely what happened. Using Pro Football Focus' mock draft simulator, that trio was off the board.
Penn State tight end Tyler Warren went to the New York Jets, Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty was taken by the Dallas Cowboys, and Michigan tight end Colston Loveland went to the Cincinnati Bengals.
So, with the stage set, let's break down how this mock draft haul shook out for the Broncos.
Round 1, Pick 20: Walter Nolen | IDL | Ole Miss
Why it makes sense: The best player avaiulable was an interior defensive lineman, an underrated need for the Broncos. Denver is poised to lose D.J. Jones in free agency and has John Franklin-Myers, Zach Allen, and Malcolm Roach all entering a contract year. The Broncos also need to upgrade over Jordan Jackson with someone who can cut down on Allen’s snap count, which isn’t sustainable.
What he brings: Nolen would be an upgrade over Jackson and can eat into some of those Allen snaps. Jackson is a capable pass rusher who needs to develop his pass-rush moves and run defense.
It's always good to get interior defensive linemen with a year to build and grow before putting them into a starting spot, and the Broncos can give that to Nolen. With Denver projected to re-sign Allen and let Franklin-Myers walk, the team would already have its replacement on the roster in Nolen.
Round 2, Pick 51: TreVeyon Henderson | RB | Ohio State
Why it makes sense: The Broncos need to re-work their running back room, and Henderson would be a great start. If the Broncos could pair him with a free-agent signing, they could quickly turn the room around, especially if Jaleel McLaughlin and Audric Estime show improvement going into the 2025 season.
What he brings: The Broncos land a ‘joker’ candidate. Henderson has some medical concerns, but he did a great job in the 2024 season as part of a rotation at Ohio State.
He's a talented receiver, runs hard with good vision, and gives it his all as a blocker. If it weren’t for the injuries, Henderson would likely be the clear No. 2 running back in the class.
Round 3, Pick 85: Mason Taylor | TE | LSU
Why it makes sense: The Broncos need to rebuild their tight end position, and they should add a free-agent signing to the room as well. The board didn’t go ideally for the Broncos, but they still landed a quality tight end to help in the room.
What he brings: Taylor is a quality receiver and blocker with the athleticism to offer up much more. Not to mention, he has excellent NFL bloodlines, with his father being Hall-of-Fame pass rusher Jason Taylor and his uncle being Hall-of-Fame linebacker Zach Thomas. Mason's sister is also a Fox Sports 1 media personality.
Taylor may not have a significant impact as a rookie, but he still has the traits to contribute and improve upon what the Broncos had in 2024. He fits what Sean Payton wants to do offensively and can be moved around the formation to create mismatches.
Round 4, Pick 121: Cody Lindenberg | LB | Minnesota
Why it makes sense: Playing next to Alex Singleton could help cover some of Lindeberg's lateral issues while giving the Broncos an upgrade over Cody Barton and Justin Strnad, who are both hitting free agency.
What he brings: Lindenberg has good ability as a blitzer, and everything combined makes him a fit for what Vance Joseph does defensively. Lindenberg is a great athlete and was a two-way player in high school.
He consistently flashes his athleticism in coverage, which is paired with a high football IQ and great instincts. When he works downhill as a run defender, he brings good force but can get caught up on blocks. When working laterally, he has a habit of over-pursuing and leaving a cutback lane.
Round 6, Pick 193: Willie Lampkin | IOL | UNC
What he brings: Lamkpin is historically small for a center at 5-foot-11 and 270 pounds, but he makes it work with longer arms than expected and a broad build. He's excellent at using and winning with leverage, and if he doesn’t work out as a center, the Broncos could still find a role for him working as a sixth lineman and even a fullback.
Lampkin checked a lot of boxes at the Senior Bowl, where he went up against some 6-foot-5-plus, 330-pound interior defensive linemen and won with consistency.
Round 6, Pick 199: Moliki Matavao | UCLA | TE
What he brings: While Taylor provides athletic upside, that's not Matavao's bag exactly. The Bruin is more of a 'what you see is what you get' tight end, but he can still offer up a fair amount as a receiver.
Matavaio's ability to attack the seam and find soft spots in zones is noteworthy. While he has the size and strength to work as a blocker, and you can see it on tape, his technique must be built from the ground up.
Round 6, Pick 209: Efton Chism III | WR | Western Washington
What he brings: Chism is a draft crush of mine, and he'd be such a good fit for the Broncos to raise the floor in the wide receiver room while bringing an element they don’t have. He doesn’t have great size and will be limited to being a slot receiver.
But Chism isn’t anything like Marvin Mims Jr. Mims is explosive, while Chism is a polished route runner with a high football IQ and an excellent feel for finding the soft spot in zone coverage. Adding his reliable ability to get open through his route running could give Bo Nix a safety outlet. From there, Chism has an underrated ability to make some plays after the catch.
