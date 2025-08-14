Broncos Rookie Report Card Entering Preseason Game 2
The Denver Broncos' draft class may not have had the preseason start that fans were wanting, but it has been doing quite well as of late in practice. They're still a work in progress, as all rookies are, so let's examine the latest by way of a stock report.
Jahdae Barron | CB
The Broncos targeted Barron to significantly upgrade their play in the secondary, which was a strong unit last year, though with issues. It was a slow start for Barron, but he has come around as of late, though he's still had some issues.
While Barron didn't show enough in the preseason opener against the San Fracnsisco 49ers, he did make a great play working downhill to make a tackle. So, despite not being listed on the first depth chart where Sean Payton typically puts rookies at the bottom, he will be one of the three starting defensive backs, likely as the nickel corner.
RJ Harvey | RB
While Harvey is an explosive back, as evidenced by his two runs against the 49ers that gained 18 yards, his other five runs totaled just six yards. Some fans had an issue with his bouncing runs outside, but a dive into the film showed he made the right decisions.
There is still a lot for Harvey to work on, and Sean Payton has touched on developing his patience behind the line. Even then, Harvey was expected to be a key cog in the Broncos' desire for an improved rushing attack for this upcoming season.
Pat Bryant | WR
One of the big knocks on Bryant during the draft process was the lack of speed, but the 49ers game showed he plays faster than he tested, though you could see that on his college tape. There have been rookie moments, but Bryant has consistently made plays when called upon.
Bryant caught two passes for 21 yards on 34 snaps vs. the 49ers, but he had a bad penalty that took back a long run from Jaleel McLaughlin. While he remains a work in progress, what Bryant has done as a receiver should see him with some kind of role for the season.
Sai’vion Jones | IDL
The Broncso defensive lineman had a good game as a pass rusher, but there is work to be done with his run defense. Even as a rookie, he is expected to work as a rotational player on the defensive line. If he develops, Jones could potentially replace John Franklin-Myers in the starting lineup after this season.
Jones played the most snaps for the Broncos' defense against the 49ers, but only registered a batted pass at the line of scrimmage. He looked better than the stat sheet suggests, but he needs to find a way to get it done, especially against tougher offensive line units.
Que Robinson | OLB
The Broncos' speedy pass rusher showed off his quick get-off, but didn’t register much on the stat sheet. There is a lot of technical refinement for Robinson, to the point where he isn’t relying strictly on his speed and athleticism to win.
Now, Robinson did play the second-most special-teams snaps and looked good. Legendary Alabama head coach Nick Saban mentioned Robinson is the best special teams player he has ever coached, and while he is transitioning to the NFL, he's flashed those traits.
Jeremy Crawshaw | P
The punter has done well in practice, but he struggled with inconsistency in the preseason debut. Without another punter in camp, the job is Crawshaw's to lose, but if he doesn’t improve his consistency, he could lose it.
Caleb Lohner | TE
The Broncos took a significant risk on Lohner, who had 57 snaps of college football. He is a project that will likely land on the practice squad.
There is a chance he can unseat someone and make the 53-man roster, but he has to show significant improvement between now and then for that to happen.