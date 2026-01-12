Ranking the Regular-Season Impact of Broncos' 2025 Draft Class

With the Denver Broncos' regular season in the books, the playoffs are up next. The Broncos have been on a first-round bye, giving us a chance to look back at the 2025 NFL draft class to see how they did.

The rookies have at least one more game to go, with as many as three more, to make an impact, but the regular season provided a good sample size with plenty to look forward to.

It wasn’t all great, as rookies will struggle, and this class can work on and develop in those areas for its sophomore campaign, and hopefully, provide even more for the Broncos.

Today, we're ranking and grading each of the Broncos' rookies based on how they did in the regular season. These grades don't factor in draft pedigree.

1. Jeremy Crawshaw | P | Grade: B

Jan 4, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos punter Jeremy Crawshaw (16) punts the ball during the game against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first half at Empower Field at Mile High. | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

The season wasn’t perfect for the punter, but he proved himself a weapon for the team more often than not. Crawshaw ranked 13th in punting average and tied for third in punts inside the 20, both of which are reasonable metrics.

There were some bad punts and bad moments from Crawshaw, and cutting down on returns and touchbacks will be crucial for his second season to take the next step. It was a promising rookie season.

2. Pat Bryant | WR | Grade: B-

This was debated and changed at the last minute, but Bryant's consistency as a receiver and blocker landed him in the second spot. While he barely played earlier in the season, once he earned a larger role, he was consistently and dependably called upon.

Bryant had flashes of some explosive plays, but he wasn’t allowed to give more there. He did well getting open on his routes, but next year, he could do a better job of making himself a target for the quarterback, especially when the pocket gets muddied.

3. RJ Harvey | RB | Grade: C+

Dec 14, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos running back RJ Harvey (12) runs for a gain during the fourth quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Empower Field at Mile High. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The outrage for having the 12 touchdown scorer ranked third! But everything is balanced.

Harvey did a great job as a receiver, finding the end zone five times. He showed drastic improvements in pass protection. However, he lacked consistency as a runner, and since Denver needed him to be the top guy, he hasn't been able to get the job done.

Obviously, Harvey's explosive runs, as few as they were, the touchdowns, his receiving ability, and his blocking are all reasons to look forward to his second year. However, he has to find that consistency as a runner and avoid posting a bottom-three success rate metric.

4. Que Robinson | OLB | Grade: C

The lack of playing time hurts Robinson, but he consistently flashed when on the field. There is a lot to be excited about with his play, especially how well he played against the run in his limited action.

5. Jahdae Barron | CB | Grade: C-

Dec 7, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Raheem Mostert (31) carries the ball as Denver Broncos cornerback Jahdae Barron (23) defends during the second half at Allegiant Stadium. | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Barron got a good amount of playing time, and his level of play is what you’d expect out of a third or early fourth-rounder, not the 20th overall pick. He had his moments, but for every play he made, he'd allow two or three bad ones.

Obviously, those big plays are the bright moments, and he will need to find more consistency within his role as a sophomore to trend in the right direction. However, given his age and collegiate experience, some of his low moments were concerning.

6. Sai’vion Jones | DL | Grade: D+

Jan 4, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos defensive end Sai'vion Jones (95) reacts after a fumble recovery during the second half at Empower Field at Mile High. | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

There isn’t enough play time to get into Jones a whole lot, but he did see the field a few times, including in the season finale. During the finale, he recovered a fumble to ensure the Broncos wouldn’t tie the franchise low in takeaways in a season.

7. Caleb Lohner | TE | Grade: F

Again, draft pedigree isn’t factored into these grades, and Lohner wasn’t expected to see the field as a rookie barring extreme emergencies. Denver turned to a 41-year-old Marcedes Lewis instead of using Lohner. He'll be a complete mystery entering his second year.

