How the Broncos’ 2025 Draft Picks Are Paying Off

The Denver Broncos made seven selections in the 2025 NFL draft, with most seeing some playing time during the 2025 season.

Some contributed more than others but, going into 2026, the Broncos have multiple players who will looked upon to improve or contribute more to the lineup.

We've already examined how the 2023 and 2024 draft classes have impacted the Broncos, so let's look at the seven 2025 draftees to see how they did this season and what we might expect from them in 2026.

Jahdae Barron | CB | Round 1, Pick 20

Barron was active for all 17 games and played 30% of the defensive snaps, along with 195 of the special teams snaps. He had five pass breakups, an interception, and a fumble recovery, but struggled at times.

The Broncos will have Riley Moss back in 2026, and Ja'Quan McMillian is a restricted free agent who will likely be tendered. Barron had his moments as a rookie, but he needs to show he can take the next steps to earn more snaps.

RJ Harvey | RB | Round 2, Pick 60

Harvey finished with 540 rushing yards on 146 attempts with seven touchdowns, plus 47 receptions and five receiving touchdowns. His 12 total touchdowns led all rookies. However, he struggled with his vision and ability to quickly find holes.

Harvey was arguably the best of the Broncos' 2025 draft picks, and it wouldn't be a surprise to see him take a larger role in 2026. If he improves his vision and becomes quicker to hit holes, he could become the Broncos' featured back.

Pat Bryant | WR | Round 3, Pick 74

Bryant played 48% of the offensive snaps as a rookie. He had 31 receptions for 378 yards and one touchdown and got more playing time as the season progressed.

The hope is that Bryant can keep taking steps in the right direction and give the Broncos a reliable No. 2 receiver. It's possible the Broncos add another receiver in the offseason, but Bryant should get his shot to show he can play a bigger role in the offense.

Sai'vion Jones | DL | Round 3, Pick 101

We saw little of Jones this season as he was a gameday inactive for most of his rookie campaign. He was active for just three games, and his only stat of note was recovering a fumble in the season finale against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Jones might be expected to contribute more in 2026, though, if the Broncos don't retain pending unrestricted free agent John Franklin-Myers. Jones might not start next year, but he needs to show he can at least be a key part of the rotation.

Que Robinson | OLB | Round 4, Pick 134

Denver Broncos linebacker Que Robinson (51) pressures Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) on November 16, 2025 in Denver, Colorado.

Robinson was active for just six games as a rookie, finding it difficult to get playing time in a deep edge rusher room. He did log five pressures in six games and half a sack, so the potential is there.

The question is what the Broncos do at the edge rusher position next year. Dondrea Tillman got quite a bit of playing time this season and did some good things, so Robinson may have some work to do if he wants to get more snaps in 2026.

Jeremy Crawshaw | P | Round 6, Pick 216

The Broncos turned over punting duties to a rookie, and he handled himself well. In 75 punts, Crawshaw averaged 47.6 yards per punt and 41.1 net yards per punt, with 40% of his punts landing inside the 20-yard line.

Crawshaw did have a couple of bad punts, but for the most part, he got the job done. He has done enough to show the Broncos he should remain the punter in 2026.

Caleb Lohner | TE | Round 7, Pick 241

The Broncos didn't draft a tight end until the seventh round, selecting Lohner, who played college basketball at BYU and Baylor, before transferring to the University of Utah and switching to football.

Lohner didn't make the final cut and spent the 2025 season on the practice squad. Time will tell whether he will contribute, but he'll get his chance to prove himself in 2026.

