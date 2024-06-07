Analyzing Broncos Cash Commitments to QB Trio in 2024
The Denver Broncos have signed all of their 2024 draft picks, which means they're pretty much done with the bulk of roster moves. There may be a minor move here and there before training camp, but Denver's roster should be set until training camp and the preseason are concluded.
In the coming weeks, I'm going to look at the amount of resources the Broncos are currently committing to each positional group. Some of this could change once the preseason is over and teams must trim their rosters down to 53 players, plus a 15-man practice squad.
However, examining the current resources utilized will give you an idea about what to expect when the regular season begins. We'll start this season with the quarterbacks: Bo Nix, Jarrett Stidham, and Zach Wilson.
Cash Commitments
The Broncos are committing a little more than $11 million in cash to Nix this season, though more than $10M of that comes in the form of a signing bonus for the 2024 first-round pick.
The Broncos also have a $1M commitment to Stidham, which represents his fully guaranteed money remaining on the two-year deal he signed last season. His remaining $5M salary isn't guaranteed, meaning the Broncos owe him none of that money if he's cut after the preseason.
Wilson, acquired in a trade with the New York Jets prior to the draft, is due $2.7M in fully guaranteed money from the Broncos.
The three quarterbacks account for nearly $20M in cash. On one hand, that's a lot of money, but on the other, the three QBs combine for a lower cash commitment than what some teams will pay their starting quarterback alone in 2024.
The Broncos will get some benefit from having three QBs on lower-priced contracts because they can commit resources to other positions. Ideally, though, the Broncos could save some cash commitments if they part ways with Stidham. That would also help with the team's cap position when the regular season starts.
The Broncos have about $7.7M in cap space, but the top-51 rule is in effect for the offseason. Once the regular season starts, rosters will go down to 53, plus a 15-man practice squad, but all players will count toward the cap.
The other issue to consider is that Wilson's salary is fully guaranteed. If the Broncos were to carry just two QBs on the active roster, keeping Nix and Wilson while cutting Stidham would do the most to help save cap and cash space.
However, in order for that to happen, Wilson must prove himself. The Broncos are committed to Nix and he has impressed thus far in offseason workouts. But based on reports from offseason activities, Stidham has the lead over Wilson.
Time will tell whether Wilson comes around, but if he does, and the Broncos decide to keep two QBs on the active roster, it's likely they'll cut Stidham. If not, though, the Broncos will have to deal with the sunk costs of Wilson's salary should he be waived.
Bottom Line
The Broncos aren't committing as much money to the QB position compared to some other teams. That's the upside to having a rookie QB.
But if the Broncos really want things to work out at the QB position, regardless of cash commitments, the best thing to happen is that Nix shows he can be the starter for the next few seasons. That would allow the Broncos to truly reap the benefits of his contract.
