Predicting Broncos' 2024 Statistical Leaders: Offense
With their new additions through free agency and the draft, the Denver Broncos are ready to showcase their strengths and cover up some blemishes. As we look ahead, predicting which players will lead the Broncos in the most important statistical categories can be a fun exercise.
Today, I’ll focus on Denver’s offense outside the quarterback position, as Bo Nix has no real competition, barring an injury.
Receiving Yards: Marvin Mims Jr.
Mims wasn’t a massive part of the Broncos' offensive attack outside of the first month or so of 2023. However, this coming season will be different.
Mims showed off his explosive potential in Week 2 last year, catching two passes for 113 yards and a touchdown. Head coach Sean Payton mentioned that Mims didn’t see much playing time because Jerry Jeudy had already fulfilled the role the rookie would fit into.
With Jeudy shipped off to Cleveland, Mims will have every opportunity to prove that he isn’t just a punt and kick returner, and an All-Pro one at that, but also the explosive playmaker Denver has starved of for quite some time.
With a full year in Payton’s offense, Mims will have a leg up over most of the receiver room and, as a second-round pick, will be given every opportunity to make a play.
Prediction: 1,100 Yards
Receiving Touchdowns: Troy Franklin
If it weren’t for the uncertainty of Courtland Sutton’s future in Denver, he’d be the pick here. After years of being the center of trade rumors, I believe 2024 is the year the Broncos finally pull the trigger.
Sutton's fit with Nix is questionable since he struggles to create separation. If Sutton is traded, I expect Troy Franklin to be Nix’s security blanket.
Payton wanted to pair the Broncos' new quarterback with his top weapon from college, and their familiarity with each other could make for some Mile High Magic in year one.
Prediction: 7-8 Touchdowns
Rushing Yards: Audric Estimé
Javonte Williams is in the last year of his rookie deal and suffered a terrible three-ligament tear in his knee in 2022. Last season, no one expected Williams to play until mid-season at the earliest.
However, he started in Week 1 and played in 16 games, rushing for 774 yards and three touchdowns. Williams started the games strong, but as the second half rolled around, he lost steam.
Williams is in a contract year, and it’s hard to see Denver re-signing him due to his significant injury and the selection of Estimé, who fits William’s role. The former Notre Dame running back is a downhill smashmouth runner and is solid in the passing game.
Payton will lean on the running game this year to take some pressure off Nix, and Estimé is young and hasn’t had a significant injury. Estimé is here to take Williams' job and he'll accomplish that in 2024.
Prediction: 850+ Yards
Rushing Touchdowns: Audric Estimé
Estimé will likely take over the starting running back role at some point in 2024. He has excellent vision and knows which holes to explode through for the biggest gains.
While not a track star, Estimé will bulldoze any and all defenders in his line of sight, making him an excellent option for punching in a touchdown in the red zone. He may be a fifth-round pick, but he has all the tools to immediately impact the Broncos offense, especially in the red zone.
I expect him to be the bellcow back in the Mile High City for years.
Prediction: 8 Rushing Touchdowns
The Broncos have several playmakers on offense who could step up and make a difference in 2024. The three players listed above have a chance to turn this lackluster offense around from the dull and uninspired mess it’s been for almost a decade.
Payton has enough pieces to make sure this offense is, at the very least, competent and efficient in 2024.
