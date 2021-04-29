Report: Broncos 'Most Likely Destination' for Packers QB Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers could be on the move and maybe, just maybe, he could land in the Mile High City.

One day removed from the tentpole news of the Denver Broncos acquiring veteran quarterback Teddy Bridgewater via trade from the Carolina Panthers, another, far more accomplished signal-caller, has been tied to the Mile High City. And on NFL draft day, no less.

Aaron Rodgers reportedly wants out of Green Bay and according to multiple sources, the NFL's reigning MVP is eying Denver as a top candidate for his next landing spot.

One of the draws to Denver for Rodgers would be his new fiance — actress Shailene Woodley — who resides in Boulder, CO. It would also get him closer to the West Coast, where he's from.

Rodgers, drafted in the first round by the Packers back in 2005, played his college ball at Cal and is coming of yet another masterpiece of a season. He won his third MVP award at age 37 after passing for 4,299 yards and 48 touchdowns to just five interceptions, completing a whopping 70.7% of his passes.

Rodgers led the Packers to the NFC title game but ultimately fell at home to Tom Brady and the eventual World-Champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Rodgers is a nine-time Pro Bowler and four-time All-Pro (three first-team) and seems to have plenty of football left in the tank.

The Broncos famously landed the biggest free-agent fish in NFL history back in 2012 when a then-36-year-old Peyton Manning signed a five-year deal to play in Denver. The ensuing four years were arguably the most successful quartet of seasons in franchise history.

With John Elway still lurking in the background as president of football operations, and Rodgers truly maneuvering to leave Green Bay (he's threatening to sit out if not traded), the wiley ol' front-office czar could try to string together one last two-minute drive and land Denver another future Hall-of-Famer.

The price for Rodgers would cost an arm and a leg, no doubt. But if it meant getting him in Denver to be paired with the likes of Courtland Sutton, Noah Fant, Jerry Jeudy, and KJ Hamler, along with Vic Fangio's defense which is teeming with talent and menace, new GM George Paton might find it difficult to look that gift-horse in the mouth.

The Broncos hold the No. 9 overall pick in Thursday night's draft, which would most certainly be required in any figurative package to acquire Rodgers.

Stay tuned.

