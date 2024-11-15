Falcons Extensive Injury Update Hands Broncos a Lifeline
The Atlanta Falcons have a very talented offense. The Denver Broncos' vaunted defense will have its hands full on Sunday.
But a good chunk of Atlanta's offense is on the final injury report for Week 11. Depending on how some of these injury designations resolve on gameday, it could impact the outcome.
Adding insult to injury, three Falcons defensive starters have been ruled out — a bonafide lifeline for the Broncos. Let's examine the two injury reports.
Falcons
Out
- Troy Anderson | LB | Knee
- Dee Alford | CB | Hamstring
- JD Bertrand | LB | Concussion
- Ta'Quon Graham | DL | Pectoral
- Antonio Hamilton Sr. | CB | Pectoral
- Mike Hughes | CB | Neck
- James Smith-Williams | DL | Tibia
- Charlie Woerner | TE | Concussion
Questionable
- Lorenzo Carter | OLB | Concussion
- Drew Dalman | C | Ankle
Full Go
- Tyler Allgeier | RB | Quad
- Kirk Cousins | QB | Shoulder/Elbow (R)
- Zach Harrison | DL | Achilles
- Grady Jarrett | DL | Achilles
- Chris Lindstrom | OG | Knee
- Drake London | WR | Hip
- Darnell Mooney | WR | Achilles
- Ryan Neuzil | OL | Calf
Analysis: We've monitored the situation all week, but Cousins is a go, as are his top two weapons in Mooney and London. The trio is banged up, though, so it'll be interesting to see whether it impacts Sunday's game, especially the two injuries to Cousins' throwing shoulder/arm.
The Falcons will be without three defensive starters in Anderson, Hughes, and Alford. Kaden Elliss will still be anchored in the middle of that defense, but the Falcons missing two of their three top cornerbacks creates a rife opportunity for Bo Nix and company.
Broncos
Out
- Josh Reynolds | WR | Hand
- Drew Sanders | LB | Achilles
- Delarrin Turner-Yell | S | Knee
Questionable
- Brandon Jones | S | Abdomen
Full Go
- Zach Allen | DL | Elbow/Rest
- P.J. Locke | S | Thumb
Analysis: All three players Denver ruled out were full participants in practice this week, which raises some eyebrows as to why the team is dragging its feet. Reynolds was designated to return from injured reserve this week, but hasn't been activated.
The Broncos started Sanders' clock last week, and despite three full days of practice, he's still on the PUP list. The Broncos must have some strategic rationale for waiting on these two.
Meanwhile, Turner-Yell's clock to return from the PUP list was started ahead of Week 9, so the Broncos' reluctance to place him back on the roster is curious, to say the least. Perhaps his window will pass, and he'll miss the entire season. I doubt it, but we'll see.
As for Jones, don't expect him to miss Sunday's action. He's been a revelation for the Broncos, leading the team in tackles and having his fingerprints on three different takeaways.
Locke will continue to battle on the field with a cast on that injured thumb. Keep an eye on Allen, though, who's now dealing with a minor elbow injury.
