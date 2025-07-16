ESPN Taps WR Pat Bryant as Broncos' Rookie to Watch in Training Camp
Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix burst onto the scene last year, throwing for 3,775 yards and 29 touchdowns. As a rookie, Nix carried this team back to the playoffs for the first time since 2015.
Going into his second year, it’s imperative that Nix takes more steps forward in his development to solidify his role as the face of the Broncos. A priority has been surrounding him with talented receivers, which makes his job as a signal caller easier.
Courtland Sutton has proven to be a reliable target in 2024, but beyond him is a group of young wide receivers who are unproven and have unrealized potential. One such example is Pat Bryant, whom Denver selected in the third round to help bolster its receiving corps. ESPN’s Ben Solak pegged Bryant as one of five rookies to watch heading into training camp.
“After a debut season for Bo Nix and a well-earned playoff berth, the Broncos had one big objective this offseason: Get more dangerous on offense. Their lack of playmakers in the backfield and at pass catcher hurt them down the stretch, as manufacturing touches for Marvin Mims Jr. and Javonte Williams can only take a team so far," Solak wrote. "Many are focused on second-round running back RJ Harvey, but I’m more interested in Bryant, who was picked in Round 3. Bryant is a big, physical pass catcher who landed with a perfect playcaller -- Sean Payton -- for his skill set. Expect Bryant to split his time between the slot and out wide. If he wins balls in traffic as easily as he did in college, he’ll quickly vault Mims as the WR2 and add another layer to this offense in need of more viable options."
Bryant is a sleeper to lock up the No. 2 wide receiver spot over the likes of Marvin Mims Jr. and Devaughn Vele. While Mims is an All-Pro, it’s as a return specialist rather than a pass catcher, and outside of a handful of splash plays, he has been used as a gadget player.
Although he had a productive rookie campaign, Vele has been dealing with a leg injury, which may put him behind a tad, and leaves the door wide open for Bryant. Bryant’s size, ability to box out defenders, and win at the catch point make him the ideal fit for Payton’s offense, and it’s no surprise he was selected earlier than many analysts thought.
With the Broncos' rookie class reporting for training camp, Bryant will get to show off his abilities and carve out his role in the offense. The Broncos’ offense needs to be more dangerous through the air, and Bryant could be the key to unlocking its potential if he can step into the spotlight and shine brighter than the rest of the pass catchers.
