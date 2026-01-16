5 Offensive Matchups That Will Define Broncos-Bills

Even though the Denver Broncos have much in their favor against the Buffalo Bills , they still have some key matchups they need to capitalize on. The Bills are an experienced playoff team, and they have done the work to address some of their defensive struggles from the regular season, making them a threat to the Broncos' offense.

We've already broken down the key matchups on defense , but what must the Broncos' offense do to exploit its opportunities on Saturday in the Divisional Round of the playoffs? Let's dive in.

Bo Nix vs. Sean McDermott

Nix has struggled against split-field coverage, which the Bills do well. They leave the intermediate area of the field vulnerable, which is the weakest area of Nix’s game as a passer. Buffalo's coverage can directly attack where Nix struggles.

However, there are things Payton and the offense can do to make it easier and force the Bills to change coverage. If the Broncos can do that, it’ll put the Bills into coverages that suit Nix. If that doesn’t happen, Nix will need to figure out the Bills' coverage, which is consistently disguised.

Sean Payton vs. McDermott

This is a critical matchup because Payton needs to be in his bag and help out his young quarterback. One of Payton's issues has been abandoning the run game or failing to get it going, but he has to stick with it and find a way to make it work.

Why? If the Broncos can get a run game going and be consistent, it could force McDermott and the Bills' defense out of their split-field coverages and into Cover-1 or Cover-3, which will help Nix and the passing game. Denver needs Payton at his very best in this one, especially in the red zone, where things have stagnated over recent weeks.

Now, Payton has been a good play-caller this season, but the last few weeks have not been great for him. Maybe it was him changing things up and taking it easy, despite his recent comments, or something else, but whatever the case was, he wasn’t good enough.

Garett Bolles & Mike McGlinchey vs. Gregory Rousseau & Joey Bosa

October 26, 2025: Denver Broncos offensive tackle Garett Bolles (72) looks to make a block in the second half of the football game between the Denver Broncos and Dallas Cowboys. | Derek Regensburger / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Bolles has had a stellar season, but McGlinchey has been rough around the edges. The Bills' pass-rush duo is solid, though neither is quite at the game-wrecker level at this point in their respective careers. They're still threats, though.

The Bills like to flip Rousseau and Bosa throughout the game, which can keep tackles on edge as they dohave two different styles of play. Bolles should be able to hold his own, but McGlinchey is the one to watch and hopefully gives Denver a good game.

Troy Franklin, Pat Bryant, & Marvin Mims Jr vs. Taron Johnson

Johnson is a good slot corner, and the Broncos need to create explosives in the passing game. Their two explosive receivers are Franklin and Mims. Denver needs these two receivers to win against Johnson and help generate explosive plays.

However, Denver likes to move its receivers around, including getting Bryant in the slot. When that happens, the Broncos should take advantage of the size and strength difference that gives Bryant the edge.

Evan Engram & RJ Harvey vs. Bills' Linebackers

The Bills' linebacker corps is banged up, aging, and slowing down. Engram has a favorable matchup for the Broncos, no matter which Bills linebacker he gets matched up with, and the Broncos should look to force that matchup and keep the safeties from entering the equation.

Harvey has a speed and quickness advantage over the Bills' linebackers, especially if the Broncos can get him the ball in space quickly. This is another matchup the Broncos should try to force, as this might be their most significant advantage in the passing game, especially in the split-field coverage the Bills run.

