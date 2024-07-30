Patrick Surtain II Breaks Silence on New Role Amid Broncos' Youth Movement
Denver Broncos training camp looks much different these days without the steady veteran presence of Justin Simmons working on the back end of the defense. While Simmons patiently waits by the phone for his next NFL opportunity, the Broncos and head coach Sean Payton are working hard and staying committed to their more youthful talent.
That youth is especially apparent in the secondary, with the second-year Riley Moss and third-year Damarri Mathis vying with veteran newcomer Levi Wallace for the team's No. 2 cornerback job opposite Patrick Surtain II.
"I think we got younger," Payton said on Saturday. "We had ball production at times. I think that one of those things we felt strongly about was first seeing Riley's development and seeing Mathis' development. We have some young players here we've invested in. I think the reps they're getting now outside—I'm talking about the corners—have been really valuable. Now, in regard to the safeties, we saw [P.J.] Locke come on as the season progressed. We went ahead and signed a few other players [to] come in. We just felt like this was one area where we wanted to be younger, and we wanted more competition."
Injecting new ideas into supple minds is one thing, but replacing Simmons' veteran chops looks like it's largely going to fall on Surtain's broad shoulders. Thankfully, it's a responsibility the 24-year-old is fully embracing.
"I think I've been taking that role," Surtain said of asserting leadership this season. "There have been some changes this past year, so I've been taking that role well. That new role is something that I love to be in. Being able to be a leader on this team definitely inspires me to grow and grow each and every day."
New faces at Broncos HQ are undoubtedly being given an opportunity to show their value. Payton's mission to freshen things up even extends to his coaching staff.
Broncos secondary coach Jim Leonhard brings a reputation for being a guy who might make a good head coach one day, so Payton was determined to bring him in to help guide a younger position group. It's still early, but Leonhard's tutelage of the Broncos secondary already impresses Surtain in particular.
"I picked up a lot just from the offseason leading up here to training camp," Surtain said on Friday. "Just his knowledge of the game, his understanding of the game. How he processes things helps us as players really get to slow the game down because his experiences help a lot in the room. I just think he's an excellent coach as far as understanding the Xs and Os. He's been there before, and he's also understanding towards the players as well."
Caden Sterns' timely return to the practice field should help Payton and Leonhard get this project on wheels, but veteran safety Brandon Jones will need to be carefully nursed back onto the field following an unfortunate tweak to his hamstring on Friday. Nevertheless, Payton is confident that he's put together a blend of enough experience to successfully reshape his safety unit this season, with strong leadership eventually being at its epicenter.
"I think it's important, and yet, organically, it will evolve," Payton said about how new leaders will emerge at safety. "I think if you're just watching the competition and the practices, it's much different right now, in my opinion, than a year ago when I watched the film. I think young and hungry can be very dangerous, and I've told them that."
