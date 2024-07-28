Broncos' Update Injury Timeline on S Brandon Jones, Activate Caden Sterns
The Denver Broncos opened training camp somewhat thin at safety with Caden Sterns starting out on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list. That depth concern was exacerbated when free-agent newcomer Brandon Jones exited Friday's practice early with a hamstring injury.
After Saturday's practice, head coach Sean Payton updated Jones' prognosis and timeline.
“He’s probably going to be [one] week or two weeks with a hamstring," Payton said of Jones. " We’re just going to be smart with his recovery. He’s someone that he’ll attack the rehab really quick, but I think two weeks will be realistic.”
On the heels of releasing veteran safety Justin Simmons, the Broncos signed Jones to a three-year, $22.5 million deal this past spring. Jones started some games in Miami, but the Broncos liked his upside.
The silver lining here is that Sterns was activated off the PUP list and was out on the grass on Saturday at Broncos Park. However, he was limited to sideline work with trainers and individual drills.
Sterns suffered a torn pateller tendon in his knee just a few snaps into the Broncos' regular-season opener last year. After a very impressive rookie campaign, his last two seasons have mostly been robbed by the injury bug.
Entering a contract year, there's hope that if the Broncos can get Sterns healthy, he could be a long-term answer to replacing Simmons.
