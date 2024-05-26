Sean Payton's Philosophy on Playing Rookie QBs Hints at Bo Nix's Future
For now, the Denver Broncos are keeping up appearances — within the building and outside — that the No. 1 quarterback job is up for grabs. Maybe it's true that Sean Payton is going to watch Bo Nix, Jarrett Stidham, and Zach Wilson compete, and when the chips fall, it'll reveal which QB gives the Broncos the best chance to win.
But in almost every quarterback competition wherein a rookie participates, the deck favors the veteran(s), even if said vets are of the journeyman type. Veterans have more experience managing the intellectual demands and pressure of the NFL and have acclimated to the speed of the game, to varying degrees of success and command.
When it comes to rookie quarterbacks playing right away, of course, Payton has a philosophy on the subject, even though he's never been in such a situation as a head coach, per se. As Payton dished on his outlook for playing rookie QBs, it may have hinted at what the future holds for Nix in 2024.
“I think some of it is a byproduct of what you have in the building. If you have a starter in the building, then that’s the path you go," Payton said following Thursday's OTA practice. "Then sometimes you don’t have that luxury, and then that’s the path you go. A lot of it is dependent on the quarterback, his mental makeup. So I think it just varies. When you look at [Packers QB Jordan] Love who went to Green Bay behind [Jets QB Aaron Rodgers], and then Rodgers who went to Green Bay behind [former QB Brett Favre]. There’s a little bit of a luxury there, but it’s really dependent on the roster.”
So what's the rub? It all comes down to how you might think Payton defines the word "starter." Stidham has a handful of NFL starts under his belt, while Wilson — as a former No. 2 overall pick of the New York Jets — has 33.
In a literal sense, yes, the Broncos have quarterbacks who've started NFL games. That could satisfy the most basic definition of "starter." But I doubt that's what Payton means.
At the risk of being too Freudian, I assume that Payton is talking about a proven "starter," based on the context he used later in his answer. By asserting Jordan Love, who sat behind a future Hall-of-Famer in Aaron Rodgers, who also sat behind a QB who'd end up enshrined in Canton, OH — Brett Favre — we begin to understand Payton's definition of the word "starter," relative to the NFL.
Payton had one of those "starters" in New Orleans. Drew Brees built a Hall-of-Fame resume with Payton, and had the New Orleans Saints been successful in landing Patrick Mahomes in the 2017 draft, we would have seen the coach's philosophy play out.
Instead, the Kansas City Chiefs leap-frogged the Saints to draft Mahomes. Andy Reid had a "starter" who qualified under both definitions of the word, although Alex Smith wasn't a future Hall-of-Famer. But he was experienced and proven, having led multiple teams to the playoffs as a pro and earning accolades along the way.
Mahomes sat behind Smith for the duration of his rookie year, starting only the season finale (vs. Paxton Lynch and the Broncos, no less) while Smith and his fellow Chiefs starters rested ahead of the playoffs. With the Chiefs unable to get over the hump yet again, Smith would be traded away the following offseason, as Reid passed the baton to Mahomes and never looked back.
Neither Stidham nor Wilson fits the definition of being a proven "starter." Meanwhile, Nix entered the NFL draft as the most experienced college quarterback of all time, which goes a long way toward leveling the playing field relative to Stidham and Wilson and assuaging the anxieties of the typical coaching staff and front office.
So far, Nix has been as advertised. If there is a setback in the rookie's development this summer, Payton could give the edge to one of his vets. But so far, Nix has received nothing but praise for his assimilation of the offense and command of his reps, with Payton asserting that the former Oregon quarterback is looking much more at ease than most rookies at the position.
"He’s farther along than most," Payton said of Nix on Thursday. "We’re talking about a player who has played 61 games. He’s extremely smart. He’s picked it up very quickly.”
The Takeaway
The Broncos didn't draft a 24-year-old Nix to let him sit behind a journeyman or busted former top-3 draft pick. The only thing that could forestall the Broncos from starting Nix in 2024 is some unforeseen obstacle or (knock on wood) an injury.
But for now, Payton is keeping up appearances that the rookie has to sing for his supper. It's important to set an example for the other position battles taking place across the roster so guys remain bought in and motivated in the belief that draft pedigree isn't everything. Credibility with grown men in a pro locker room is key for coaches.
Draft pedigree kind of is everything relative to the quarterback position, though, especially for a first-rounder with 61 college starts entering the NFL at 24 years old. And while Nix most certainly does have to win the job, it's more of a justify-it proposition than it is of the earn-it variety.
