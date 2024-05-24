Jarrett Stidham Shares Honest Reaction to Broncos Drafting Bo Nix
In the wake of the Denver Broncos releasing Russell Wilson to the tune of record-high dead-money charges on the salary cap, quarterback Jarrett Stidham must have been riding high. Signed to a two-year, $10 million deal last year to serve as Wilson's backup, Stidham was eventually tapped to start the final two games of the season after Sean Payton benched the nine-time Pro Bowler.
Wilson was officially gone in March, and Stidham was looking around a Broncos quarterback room that, at the time, included only Ben DiNucci. You'd have to think that Stidham probably saw the writing on the wall in the room, and likely anticipated that Denver would draft a quarterback.
But drafting a quarterback in the first round comes with a whole grip of implications than, say, taking one on Day 3. Bo Nix arriving as the No. 12 overall pick comes with some expectations on top of those implications, and for the first time since the draft, we know how Stidham interpreted it all.
“I’ve dealt with this before when I was in New England with [QB] Mac Jones," Stidham said on Thursday following Broncos OTA practice. "It’s a business and I totally understand it, but at the same time, I’m here to compete. I’m not going to just sit down and let someone else walk in here and—I’m going to work my butt off to get the job. I’m super excited about it.”
I'm not sure whether it alleviates the sting or adds insult to injury, but at least Stidham goes back a ways with Nix. When Nix toured Auburn on his college visit, it was Stidham who squired him around campus.
Stidham was gone before Nix officially arrived, becoming a starter as a true freshman and going on to earn SEC Rookie of the Year honors. Nix tipped his cap to Stidham immediately after he was drafted by the Broncos, and for his part, the veteran also had nice things to say about the rookie.
“I’ve known Bo since he was 16 or 17 years old," Stidham said. "We go way back. I know him and his family really well, and I hosted him on his official visit to Auburn back in the day.”
While Nix becoming the Broncos' starter seems fait accompli — it's a metter of when not if — Stidham does have one advantage, and that's his experience in Payton's offense. Both Nix and fellow Broncos newcomer Zach Wilson are learning Payton's scheme for the first time, while Stidham has a year under his belt.
Stidham feels much more comfortable in the offense, but only time will tell whether that serves him or comes out in the wash relative to the Broncos' quarterback competition.
“Way more comfortable," Stidham said. "I’m not out there thinking as much, I’m just out there playing free and playing more confident, which is great. It’s been good.”
While the Broncos were busy preparing for the draft and getting acquainted with Nix as a prospect, Stidham and his wife welcomed a new baby. So, Stidham had plenty to occupy him this offseason.
But now it's time for business. Everyone knows that first-round QBs play, but Stidham is going to do all he can to upset the apple cart and put a kink in those plans and expectations.
The Broncos are rotating all three quarterbacks with the first-team offense, but as the incumbent, Payton gave Stidham the first reps with the ones when OTAs began. So far, Payton seems pleased with his QB room's performace.
"They’re all in a race to learn this system," Payton said on Thursday. "I would say—you guys watched the practice—they’re doing well.
