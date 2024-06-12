Broncos WR Tim Patrick Wows Onlookers on Day 1 of Mandatory Minicamp
On the first day of the Denver Broncos mandatory minicamp, all of the media and fan scrutiny was on Courtland Sutton's return after a months-long absence from the voluntary portion of the offseason training program, but another veteran receiver stole the show.
Tim Patrick wowed onlookers and garnered some praise from Sean Payton after practice when the Broncos head coach was asked why the team brought the veteran wideout back after back-to-back seasons lost to injury.
“Just those intangibles. I do know and obviously have seen healthy tape," Payton said on Tuesday. "Granted I wasn’t here, but I kind of have an idea or vision for the player. Then all the other things that he brings relative to his competitiveness, his versatility. He’s a great teammate. I think he’s an important part of the locker room, so it’s good to see him more and be smart with that.”
The video clip below from the Denver Post's Parker Gabriel is titled around Sutton's relative inactivity on Tuesday, but note No. 12 (Patrick's new jersey number) doing his thing.
What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
Payton has yet to fully get his apt coaching grip on Patrick. The former Utah Ute suffered a torn ACL in 2022 training camp, which was followed by a torn Achilles last summer, just when he'd gotten back on his feet. Payton got Patrick for all of a few training camp practices.
But Patrick has produced in the NFL. The film of a very reliable No. 2 receiver is there to be scrutinized. The question is whether Patrick is still that player after two missed seasons and a pair of serious injuries and the subsequent rehabilitations each one required.
The Broncos made a small bet that Patrick still is that player, renegotiating his contract to bring him back instead of outright releasing him as everyone anticipated. Patrick took significantly less money to remain a Bronco, accepting what is essentially a one-year, $1.125 million contract that includes some escalators based on production, so he is incentivized to produce in 2024, not just make the team.
The tape that Payton spoke to includes four regular seasons with the Broncos, totaling 143 receptions for 2,009 yards and 12 touchdowns. He became a starter in 2020, producing back-to-back seasons of 700-plus receiving yards, combining for 11 touchdowns over that span, which is why Denver extended him to the tune of a three-year, $30 million deal. Sadly, Patrick never played a down under that deal, earning tens of millions of dollars despite not being able to contribute on the field before the Broncos approached him earlier this offseason about a restructuring.
Patrick is a very reliable receiver. He rarely drops the ball, he's always where he's supposed to be, and he finds ways to create separation in his routes, thriving at using his 6-foot-4, 212-pound frame to his advantage. Patrick has never been in Sutton's stratosphere as a down-the-field, 'my ball' receiver, but he's smart, savvy, and perennially underrated as a receiver.
Plus, the "intangibles" that Payton spoke to are a big part of the value when it comes to keeping Patrick around. The veteran's leadership has undoubtedly come in handy for Payton this offseason amid Sutton's absence, considering how young the Broncos' wide receiver room is, including two rookie draft picks.
It's nice to see "Timmy Pats" aka "Timmy Streets" out there looking good and earning some daps from the press and his coach. Here's to hoping the 30-year-old can avoid the sting of that virulent injury bug, and return to the field triumphantly for real come September.
Follow Mile High Huddle on X and Facebook and subscribe on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!