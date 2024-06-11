Analyzing Broncos Cash Commitments to WR Room in 2024
The Denver Broncos have signed all of their 2024 draft picks, so they're pretty much done with the bulk of roster moves. There may be a minor move here and there before training camp, but the roster should be set until training camp and the preseason are concluded.
I'm continuing my examination of the resources the Broncos are currently committing to each positional group. Some of this could change once the preseason is over and teams must trim their rosters down to 53 players, plus a 15-man practice squad, but examining the current resources utilized will give you an idea about what to expect when the regular season begins.
We continue this series with the wide receivers, with the Broncos having 12 players at this position.
Courtland Sutton has the largest cash commitment at $13 million, $2M of which is fully guaranteed. After that, the next highest cash commitment is to free-agent newcomer Josh Reynolds, who got a $2M signing bonus and a $2.245M base salary that's fully guaranteed. Add a $255K per-game roster bonus for Reynolds and the Broncos are committing $4.5M in cash to him.
That accounts for $17.5M among two players. But as for other wide receivers, the Broncos aren't committing a lot of cash.
Tim Patrick renegotiated his salary to bring it down to $1.125M after he missed the past two seasons with injuries. He does have incentives in his deal but those will have to be earned.
Here are the rest of the cash commitments to Broncos wide receivers:
- Marvin Mims Jr.: $1.025M base salary, fully guaranteed.
- Lil'Jordan Humphrey: $1.125M base salary.
- Phillip Dorsett: $1.21M base salary.
- David Sills: $1.055M base salary.
- Troy Franklin: $854K signing bonus, fully guaranteed, $795K base salary.
- Brandon Johnson: $985K base salary.
- Jalen Virgil: $915K base salary.
- Michael Bandy: $915K base salary.
- Devaughn Vale: $104K signing bonus, fully guaranteed, $795K base salary.
The remaining players account for about $12M in cash commitments. Thus, the Broncos currently have about $29.5M in cash committed to the receiver position.
Sutton is the only significant commitment the Broncos have in terms of total cash, though, again he has just $2M in full guarantees remaining on his deal. And Sutton's contract pales in comparison to the recent contracts handed out to other receivers, whether they're No. 1 or No. 2 options.
It's not surprising that Sutton would be seeking more money, though he may find it difficult to get a raise outright, even if his lower production the past couple of seasons isn't entirely on him. Perhaps he can get the Broncos to add some incentives to his contract, though.
Regardless, the Broncos aren't committing a lot of money to the receiver position when compared to other teams. And the current commitments will go down once the Broncos finalize their 53-man roster and practice squad.
At this point, barring a trade, the receivers who are likely safe to make the roster are Sutton, Mims, Reynolds and Franklin. Patrick may be a player the coaching staff likes but he must prove himself after missing two straight seasons with significant injuries.
If Patrick proves he should make the roster, the rest will be vying for what is likely the last receiver spot. That means some players who have plenty of NFL experience, whether with the Broncos or other teams, could be cut.
Perhaps one of the remaining receivers is involved in a trade at some point. While it's a long shot at this point, recall that the Broncos traded Trinity Benson to the Detroit Lions for fifth and seventh-round picks back in 2021 based on his preseason performance.
Of course, eyes will remain on Sutton, who could be traded during the season if the Broncos struggle to win games. But even if the Broncos have good fortunes and keep Sutton, they will have him at a reasonable cost, particularly when compared to what other receivers are getting.
