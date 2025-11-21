Ranking Broncos' 2025 Draft Class at the Bye
The Denver Broncos made seven selections in the 2025 NFL draft and have had mixed results from these rookies through 11 games. While there is still plenty of time left, and no rookie has spent enough time in the NFL to be labeled a bust, some have done better than others.
With the 11 games down, I'm ranking the seven draft picks based on their impact on the Broncos so far this season. Their draft position isn’t factored into these rankings, which would change them if it were, but production and playing time are the main focuses.
1. Jeremy Crawshaw | P | Round 6, Pick 216
The Broncos drafted the only punter in the class, and it was a pick they caught some flak for, but Crawshaw has proved his worth during the season. While he was rough in the preseason, the Broncos made changes to his practice and have reaped the rewards.
Through 11 games, Crawshaw leads the NFL in punts, punts inside the 20-yard line, and is in the top half in other punting stats like yards per punt (13th), percentage inside the 20 (13th), net yards (15th), and he has the second-longest punt. He has become a weapon for Denver and has been consistent, aside from one off game in fraught wind conditions.
There are still areas where Crawshaw needs to be more consistent and can still grow, but so far, the early returns have been great. After a rough preseason, during which many were calling for a new punter, he has stepped up in a significant way.
2. Pat Bryant | WR | Round 3, Pick 74
The Broncos received the most ridicule for selecting Bryant with the 74th pick, even though many had him projected as a fifth-rounder. Compared to where he was projected to go, according to the consensus big board, he was the biggest reach in the NFL draft.
Through the first four weeks of the season, Bryant had a tough time seeing the field, averaging under 35% of the offensive snaps in each of those games. Since then, he has been under 50% of the offensive snaps only once this season, which was 49.2% against the Las Vegas Raiders.
Blocking has been Bryant's biggest path to the field, but his reliability as a receiver has been astounding. 14 of his 15 catches have gone for a first down or touchdown, and he has three explosive plays in his limited opportunities.
Bryant's success rate would be 93.3%, which would lead the league if he qualified snap-count wise.
3. Jahdae Barron | CB | Round 1, Pick 20
Placing Barron third was the first internal debate I had, but he landed here because he has done well with the opportunities he has had, even though he hasn’t had many. With an interception, a fumble forced, three passes defensed, and nine stops, Barron has made a lot of positive impact plays for the Broncos in 216 snaps on the season.
Barron is stuck down the depth chart, which severely limits his opportunities. With 133 coverage snaps on the season, Barron has allowed 15-of-25 targets to be caught for 178 yards and two touchdowns, while intercepting a pass and breaking up three more. He also had a pick-six against Kansas City, but it was called back due to a penalty on Riley Moss away from the play.
Denver has used Barron as a dime back to help eliminate tight ends, and was a big reason players like Dalton Schultz, Jake Ferguson, Brock Bowers, and Travis Kelce were all limited with the rookie covering them. In these four matchups, Barron was targeted six times, allowing four catches for 51 yards (31 of them to Bowers), with three first downs.
4. RJ Harvey | RB | Round 2, Pick 60
Harvey over Barron is a fair debate, given the running back's six touchdowns for the Broncos' offense. For me, Harvey's 31.1% success rate running the ball, lack of explosive plays, and blocking ability, despite ample opportunities, landed him fifth.
Right now, Harvey's impact is coming exclusively as a receiver, and he doesn’t offer much as a blocker, making the offense predictable when he's out there. He has three explosive plays on 89 touches, with two as a runner and one as a receiver.
With two runs combining for 90 yards, inflating his per-carry average from 2.6 (without them) to 4.0, and the low success rate, the Broncos are wasting downs on 68.7% of the time they run with Harvey.
Denver drafted Harvey to provide explosive plays, but he isn’t doing so consistently and hasn’t even found a way to be a viable runner. The receiving impact is excellent, and that's where the debate over being ahead of Barron comes in.
The Broncos need Harvey to shine as a runner, but he hasn’t provided enough to be confident there with J.K. Dobbins now on injured reserve.
5. Que Robinson | OLB | Round 4, Pick 134
Through 11 games, Robinson has only been active for four of them, as he is stuck at the bottom of a deep group of pass rushers. However, when he has seen the field, he's done some great things, including an exceptional game on defense and special teams against the Kansas City Chiefs.
In 50 pass-rush snaps, Robinson has six pressures, including three on Patrick Mahomes. On the season, he has 106 total snaps on defense with those six pressures and five stops. What he has shown as a run defender inspires confidence, especially against the Chiefs.
6. Sai’vion Jones | DL Line | Round 3, Pick 101
Jones has been active for one game, where he played six total snaps. Due to a lack of playing time, there is no way for him to rank higher than sixth. There is still plenty of hope for the future with Jones, but until he sees the field, that potential remains unrealized.
7. Caleb Lohner | TE | Round 7, Pick 241
The Broncos saw a project in Lohner, who had 57 total snaps in college football. The Broncos have stashed him on the practice squad, hoping to develop him.