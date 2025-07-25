Browns’ Mason Graham Receives Major Praise
The Cleveland Browns shocked the NFL world on draft night when they dealt their second overall pick to the Jacksonville Jaguars, and along with that pick, Cleveland gave away the chance to draft Travis Hunter.
This is as big of a risk that one could have taken in this draft as Cleveland felt that its roster was not ready for the generational potential that Hunter has and selected Mason Graham with the fifth overall pick.
After the dust settled, the move was not as bad as many originally thought it was in the moment. Cleveland acquired an additional first-round pick next season that will likely be a Top-15 pick while also getting one of the blue chip prospects in this year’s draft.
On Tuesday, Cleveland media personality Tony Grossi made a major prediction for the fifth overall pick.
“If Mason Graham is as good as the Browns suspect, (Jim) Schwartz finally will have the elite interior pass rusher to groom into a Pro Bowl player.”
Interior defensive line presence is something that the Browns have sorely missed over the last few seasons and is a position that they have tried many times to address. Year after year, they filter new guys in and out of the defensive line room trying to find that perfect combination.
Now, they may have it with their last two young draft picks. Graham’s potential in the interior couldn’t be higher. He pairs his elite strength and elite hands with a solid 6-foot-3, 295-pound frame that is a pain to try and block.
Matching Graham with second-year man Mike Hall Jr. could be a dynamic duo that is exactly what Myles Garrett needs alongside him.
Andrew Berry has tried to build this Browns roster as a mirror image of the Philadelphia Eagles, who have proved year in and year out that if you have the offensive and defensive lines, you’re going to have a chance every single year.
If Mason Graham can live up to his potential, then Cleveland may have just found its ticket on the defensive side of the ball.