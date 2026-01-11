Cleveland Browns draft pick closer to being revealed after Jacksonville Jaguars lose

The Cleveland Browns are getting closer to finalizing their plans for the 2026 NFL Draft after the Jacksonville Jaguars lost in the wild card round to the Buffalo Bills.

The Browns own the Jaguars' first-round pick as a result of the Travis Hunter trade back in the first round of the 2025 draft. The Browns traded down from No. 2 to No. 5, where they selected defensive lineman Mason Graham.

The losers during Wild Card Weekend will be slotted from 19-24 in the first round of the draft in reverse order based on record. With the 13-4 Jaguars losing, that will put them either fifth or sixth amongst the losers in this weekend's games. This means the Browns will pick either at No. 23 or 24, depending on the outcome of the game between the Los Angeles Chargers and New England Patriots.

If the Patriots win, the Browns will pick at No. 24 because the Jaguars finished with the best record amongst the teams eliminated in the Wild Card round. If they lose, the Browns will move up one spot to No. 23.

Cleveland Browns place kicker Andre Szmyt and long snapper Rex Sunahara. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Browns closer to knowing first-round fate

The Browns already know that they will be sticking with the number six overall selection after going 5-12 during the season. The only teams selecting ahead of them will be the Las Vegas Raiders, New York Jets, Arizona Cardinals, Tennessee Titans, and New York Giants, all of whom have fewer than five minutes.

The Browns can completely transform their team with two of the first 24 picks in the NFL Draft and it could lead to a much-needed turnaround for the franchise. They can also use the pick to move up or down in the first round, which could lead to a player that better fits the team or more picks for general manager Andrew Berry to work with down the line.

The team could benefit from upgrading a number of positions, especially on the offensive side of the ball. Getting a high-end wide receiver to work alongside Jerry Jeudy could be in the cards as well as an upgrade to the offensive line, which could experience some losses in the offseason with Joel Bitonio's potential retirement.

The higher first-round pick should also help make the head coaching job that much more intriguing for potential candidates who may be also considering some of the other jobs across the league this cycle.