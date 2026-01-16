How Browns' Andrew Berry's two game-changing trades with Jaguars helped keep his job

When the Cleveland Browns decided to part ways with head coach Kevin Stefanski, many were taken aback that general manager Andrew Berry retained his position.

There were a few reasons for Berry's continued role, including his impressive drafting performance during the 2025 NFL Draft and the favorable deals he negotiated with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Berry made two big moves with the Jaguars

In last year's draft, the Browns traded down from the No. 2 pick to No. 5 with the Jaguars, allowing Jacksonville to move up and select Colorado cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter.

Cleveland acquired the fifth overall pick in the first round, the 36th overall pick in the second round and the 126th overall pick in the fourth round. They also received a 2026 first-round pick while giving up the second overall pick, the 104th overall pick in the fourth round and the 200th overall pick in the sixth round.

The Browns selected Michigan defensive tackle Mason Graham with the fifth overall pick. Also, they added Ohio State running back Quinshon Judkins at No. 36, along with Tennessee running back Dylan Sampson at No. 126.

All three players were crucial for the Browns this season. Graham and Judkins are legitimate building blocks that could pave the way for Cleveland to become a contender in the future.

Berry scored big with the trade, even though the Jaguars had an impressive season, which ultimately landed the Browns the No. 24 pick in this year's draft. When Berry made the trade, the Jaguars were expected to be one of the worst teams in the NFL.

Berry also pulled off a trade with the Jaguars midway through the season; the Browns exchanged cornerback Greg Newsome II for cornerback Tyson Campbell and a seventh-round pick in 2026.

Campbell performed well for the Browns, and the best part is that he is still under contract through 2028. On the other hand, Newsome is set to hit free agency at the end of the season, which means Cleveland could have lost him for nothing.

Berry could steal a coach from Jacksonville

Even though Berry hasn't gotten more right than wrong in his time in Cleveland, he sure does know how to take advantage of the Jaguars, which could be good news once again.

The Browns are scheduled to interview Jacksonville's offensive coordinator, Grant Udinski, on Saturday for their head coaching position.

Berry could once again snatch something valuable from the Jaguars, and this time it would be the most important asset of all — a head coach capable of turning Cleveland around.