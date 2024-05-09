Did Bleacher Report Get Their Defensive Rankings Right?
It cannot be forgotten how impressive the Cleveland Browns defense was in 2023. A sour taste was left in our mouths after the Texans beat up on an injured version of the group in the first round of the playoffs. Prior to that game, the unit put together historic showings week to week.
The best part is that heading into 2024, the Browns return a vast majority of their contributing players.
The Browns' secondary will look exactly the same with the combination of Denzel Ward, Greg Newsome and MJ Emerson at corner, while Grant Delpit, Ronnie Hickman and Juan Thornhill will align at safety.
Up front it is that same story. Cleveland was able to bring back almost the entire defensive line that wrecked games in 2023. The resignings of Za'Darius Smith, Maurice Hurst and Shelby Harris to go along with Myles Garrett and second-round draft pick Mike Hall Jr. will be crucial.
Cleveland will look different at the second level of the defense as former Browns, Sione Takitaki and Anthony Walker Jr. both hit free agency and found opportunities better for themselves. Returning is future superstar Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah and newly-acquired veterans Jordan Hicks and Devin Bush.
So where does this defense rank according to Bleacher Report? How about first place.
Finally, the respect that the Cleveland Browns deserve. This defense was far and away the best in the NFL and it was largely thanks to the change in culture and philosophy brought by Jim Schwartz. Schwartz's entry to Cleveland unlocked a level of confidence that hasn't been seen in Cleveland in a long time.
The group has swagger, confidence and elite play-making ability. They also have the reigning Defensive Player of the Year from 2023. The question will be if they can improve upon the marks they hit last year as a defense.