When Could Browns Welcome Taylor Swift To Cleveland?

Spencer German

The NFL's shedule release day is a sacred one for fan bases across the country. For Browns fans, it's a chance to start planning any potential road trips and to start mapping out a timeline for those Muni lot tailgates.

Cleveland's 2024 schedule is officially here, and it features a plethora of hot tickets games both home and away that fans will want to get their hands on, most notably what could be a potential Northeast Ohio appearance by global pop star Taylor Swift. The Browns will welcome the Chiefs to town in Week 15 in what will be a highly anticipated return for Cleveland Heights native Travis Kelce, and potentially the first hometown visit for Swift.

Beyond that headline grabbing matchup with the defending Super Bowl champions, the Browns schedule features plenty of other big storylines from "America's Team" the Dallas Cowboys coming to town in Week 1, to four prime time games, including a Sunday Night matchup with the Miami Dolphins in Week 17 that could carry some massive playoff stakes, Browns fans are in wild ride this fall.

Take a look at the Browns full 2024 schedule:

Teams in BOLD represent a Browns home game.

WEEK

OPPONENT

DATE

TIME

Week 1

Cowboys

Sunday, Sept. 8

4:25 p.m.

Week 2

Jaguars

Sunday, Sept. 15

1 p.m.

Week 3

Giants

Sunday, Sept. 22

1 p.m.

Week 4

Raiders

Sunday, Sept. 29

4:25 p.m

Week 5

Commanders

Sunday, Oct. 6

1 p.m.

Week 6

Eagles

Sunday, Oct. 13

1 p.m.

Week 7

Bengals

Sunday, Oct. 20

1 p.m.

Week 8

Ravens

Sunday, Oct. 27

1 p.m.

Week 9

Chargers

Sunday, Nov. 3

1 p.m.

Week 10

BYE

Week 11

Saints

Sunday, Nov. 17

1 p.m.

Week 12

Steelers

Thursday, Nov. 21

8:15 p.m.

Week 13

Broncos

Monday, Dec. 2

8:15 p.m.

Week 14

Steelers

Sunday, Dec. 8

1 p.m.

Week 15

Chiefs

Sunday, Dec. 15

1 p.m.

Week 16

Bengals

Thursday, Dec. 19

8:15 p.m.

Week 17

Dolphins

Sunday, Dec. 29

8:20 p.m.

Week 18

Ravens

Sunday, Jan. 5

TBD

As part of the reveal, the Browns preseason schedule was also finalized. Cleveland's preseason slate will feature two home contests against the Green Bay Packers on Saturday, August 10 and the Minnesota Vikings on Saturday, August 17, followed by a road matchup with the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday August 24.

The 2024 schedule has some interesting quirks including three straight road games from Weeks 4-6, which is then immediately followed by three straight home games from Weeks 7-9 leading into the bye week. Last season, Cleveland had one of the earliest possible bye weeks in Week 5, so a Bye just past the midway point of the season is a nice draw.

The Browns also received some schedule luck centered around their two Thursday night games. The first on Thursday, Nov, 21 against the Steelers leads into a Monday Night showdown with the Broncos in Week 13, giving Cleveland a mini-bye, plus an extra day to get ready for that game. Similarly, their second Thursday Night matchup comes against the Bengals in Week 16 and then leads into a Sunday Night game with the Dolphins the following week.

Spencer German is a contributor to the Northeast Ohio cluster of sites, including Cavs Insider, Cleveland Baseball Insider and most notably Browns Digest. He also works as a fill-in host on Cleveland Sports Radio, 92.3 The Fan, one of the Browns radio affiliate stations in Cleveland. Despite being a Cleveland transplant, Spencer has enjoyed making Northeast Ohio home ever since he attended college locally at John Carroll University, where he graduated in 2013.