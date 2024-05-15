When Could Browns Welcome Taylor Swift To Cleveland?
The NFL's shedule release day is a sacred one for fan bases across the country. For Browns fans, it's a chance to start planning any potential road trips and to start mapping out a timeline for those Muni lot tailgates.
Cleveland's 2024 schedule is officially here, and it features a plethora of hot tickets games both home and away that fans will want to get their hands on, most notably what could be a potential Northeast Ohio appearance by global pop star Taylor Swift. The Browns will welcome the Chiefs to town in Week 15 in what will be a highly anticipated return for Cleveland Heights native Travis Kelce, and potentially the first hometown visit for Swift.
Beyond that headline grabbing matchup with the defending Super Bowl champions, the Browns schedule features plenty of other big storylines from "America's Team" the Dallas Cowboys coming to town in Week 1, to four prime time games, including a Sunday Night matchup with the Miami Dolphins in Week 17 that could carry some massive playoff stakes, Browns fans are in wild ride this fall.
Take a look at the Browns full 2024 schedule:
Teams in BOLD represent a Browns home game.
WEEK
OPPONENT
DATE
TIME
Week 1
Cowboys
Sunday, Sept. 8
4:25 p.m.
Week 2
Jaguars
Sunday, Sept. 15
1 p.m.
Week 3
Giants
Sunday, Sept. 22
1 p.m.
Week 4
Raiders
Sunday, Sept. 29
4:25 p.m
Week 5
Commanders
Sunday, Oct. 6
1 p.m.
Week 6
Eagles
Sunday, Oct. 13
1 p.m.
Week 7
Bengals
Sunday, Oct. 20
1 p.m.
Week 8
Ravens
Sunday, Oct. 27
1 p.m.
Week 9
Chargers
Sunday, Nov. 3
1 p.m.
Week 10
BYE
Week 11
Saints
Sunday, Nov. 17
1 p.m.
Week 12
Steelers
Thursday, Nov. 21
8:15 p.m.
Week 13
Broncos
Monday, Dec. 2
8:15 p.m.
Week 14
Steelers
Sunday, Dec. 8
1 p.m.
Week 15
Chiefs
Sunday, Dec. 15
1 p.m.
Week 16
Bengals
Thursday, Dec. 19
8:15 p.m.
Week 17
Dolphins
Sunday, Dec. 29
8:20 p.m.
Week 18
Ravens
Sunday, Jan. 5
TBD
As part of the reveal, the Browns preseason schedule was also finalized. Cleveland's preseason slate will feature two home contests against the Green Bay Packers on Saturday, August 10 and the Minnesota Vikings on Saturday, August 17, followed by a road matchup with the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday August 24.
The 2024 schedule has some interesting quirks including three straight road games from Weeks 4-6, which is then immediately followed by three straight home games from Weeks 7-9 leading into the bye week. Last season, Cleveland had one of the earliest possible bye weeks in Week 5, so a Bye just past the midway point of the season is a nice draw.
The Browns also received some schedule luck centered around their two Thursday night games. The first on Thursday, Nov, 21 against the Steelers leads into a Monday Night showdown with the Broncos in Week 13, giving Cleveland a mini-bye, plus an extra day to get ready for that game. Similarly, their second Thursday Night matchup comes against the Bengals in Week 16 and then leads into a Sunday Night game with the Dolphins the following week.
---------------------------------------
You May Also Like:
Browns QB Deshaun Watson Unveils New Tattoo And Curiously Leaves One Space Blank
Just How Difficult Is the Browns Schedule In 2024?
No Cheap Seats For Browns Home Opener
Matchup Preview: Browns Versus Cowboys, Week One At Cleveland Browns Stadium
Tom Brady To Make His Broadcast Debut at Cleveland Browns Stadium
Browns Add Another Quarterback Following Rookie Minicamp
Top 5 Matchups On Browns 2024 Schedule, Before The NFL's Full Reveal This Month