2024 Cleveland Browns Schedule Rumor And Leak Tracker
The NFL's schedule release day always comes with a flurry of rumors and leaks as fans attempt to piece together their favorite team's schedule like a puzzle. If you're here it's because you're trying to piece together that puzzle for the Browns 2024 schedule.
In an effort to make that quest a little easier any leaks that concern the Browns will be logged right here. The table below will reflect the potential schedule based on any rumored or confirmed matchups. It will be updated throughout the day. Note that bolded teams are home games for the Browns, non-bold teams are away games.
TEAM
WEEK
DATE/TIME
RUMOR/CONFIRM
Dallas Cowboys
1
Sept. 8, 4:25 p.m.
Confirmed by FOX
Jacksonville Jaguars
2
Sept. 15, 1 p.m.
Rumor (see below)
New York Giants
3
Sept. 22, 1 p.m.
Report (see below)
Las Vegas Raiders
4
Sept. 29, 4:25 p.m.
Rumor (see below)
Washington Commanders
5
Oct. 6, 1 p.m.
Rumor (see below)
Philadelphia Eagles
6
Oct. 13, 1 p.m.
Report (see below)
Cincinnati Bengals
7
Oct. 20, 1 p.m.
Rumor (see below)
Baltimore Ravens
8
Oct. 27, 1 p.m.
Rumor (see below)
Los Angeles Chargers
9
Nov. 3, 1 p.m.
Rumor (see below)
BYE
10
Rumor (see below)
New Orleans Saints
11
Nov. 17, 1 p.m.
Report (see below)
Pittsburgh Steelers
12
Nov. 21, 8:15 p.m.
Rumor (see below)
Denver Broncos
13
Dec. 2, 8:15 p.m.
Rumor (see below)
Pittsburgh Steelers
14
Dec. 8, 1 p.m.
Rumor (see below)
Kansas City Chiefs
15
Dec. 15, 1 p.m.
Rumor (see below)
Cincinnati Bengals
16
Dec. 19, 8:15 p.m.
Rumor (see below)
Miami Dolphins
17
Dec. 29, 8:20 p.m.
Rumor (see below)
Baltimore Ravens
18
Date and Time TBD
Rumor (see below)
Current Rumors, Leaks and Reports
International Games Revealed: The NFL unveiled the entire international slate of games on Good Morning Football Wednesday Morning and the Browns will not be traveling to London to face the Jaguars. The complete international schedule is below.
Browns at Jaguars Week 2: There have now been two separate Twitter leaks suggesting the Browns will play at Jacksonville in Week 2. We now now that the Browns will not be playing the Jaguars across the pond in London, which was thought as a possibility after Cleveland missed out on the São Paulo game in Week 1.
Broncos and Browns in prime time: One leaks suggests that the Browns are one of two prime time games on the Broncos schedule next year. The date for that game, however, was not included as part of the rumor.
Browns and Giants Week 3: A Giants podcast host shared what he said was the entire Giants 2024 schedule vetted by sources and featured New York traveling to Cleveland for Week 3.
Browns and Steelers in prime time: Andrew Fillipponi of 93.7 The Fan in Pittsburgh shared that the Steelers will visit the Browns for Thursday night football in Week 12. That was followed by one of the main schedule leak accounts sharing the same leak.
Christmas Day: NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported that the Steelers and Chiefs will square off as one of two Christmas Day games on Netflix this year. Schultz late revealed the second matchup will feature the Ravens and the Texans.
Browns at Eagles in Week 6: Eagles reporter, Jake Rabadi shared the entire Eagles schedule after confirming with sources which features Philadelphia hosting the Browns in Week 6.
Las Vegas In Prime Time: One rumor suggests the Browns will visit the Raiders for Monday Night Football, but no date is attached at this time.
Browns at Saints Week 11: A leak of the entire Saints schedule via a John Hendrix of SI shows the Browns going to the Bayou in Week 11.
Browns and Broncos on Monday Night Football: According to a leaked version of the Broncos schedule, the Browns trip to Denver will be a prime time showdown on Monday Night Football in Week 13.
Sunday Night Football: A leak from the NFL Schedule update account revealed that the Browns will host the Miami Dolphins on Sunday Night Football on Sunday, Dec. 29 in what could be a game with serious playoff implications late in the season.
Browns at Las Vegas Raiders Week 4: A leak of the first four Raiders games was released by an account called @RaidersAQ. That tweet was then picked up by NFL Schedule Update and OzzyNFL on X. It is unknown whether this will be a primetime game or not.
Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers Week 14: According to the complete leaked Pittsburgh Steelers schedule, the Browns and Steelers will be playing two games against each other in a three week stretch. Pittsburgh will also face a brutal final eight week stretch with all six matchups against AFC North opponents in the second half of the season.
Rest of the Schedule: Following a day of individual games leaks for the Browns, the full Cleveland Browns schedule was leaked just over two hours ahead of the official schedule release. To fill in the rest of the schedule above, here is what we have learned.
The Browns will be on the road for three straight weeks from Week Four to Week Six now that Washington is reported as the Week Five opponent. After returning to Cleveland, the Browns will be at home for the next three weeks, facing the Bengals, Ravens and Chargers. They will then get a mid-season rest with a Week Ten Bye Week.
Week 15 is a heavily anticipated matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs coming to town. Then the Browns turn around on a short week to face AFC North foes the Cincinnati Bengals in another Thursday Night Football game. That will be the second of the season for Cleveland.
To wrap up the regular season, the Browns will travel to Baltimore but that game could either be on Saturday or Sunday. It appears like it will be TBD for much of the season until closer to Week 18.
Following the full-schedule leak, BIGPLAY Dave dropped all of the times and dates for each game.
Who's On The Schedule?
The Browns home schedule features: Baltimore, Pittsburgh, Cincinnati, Kansas City, Los Angeles (Chargers), Miami, Dallas, New York (Giants)
The Browns road schedule features: Baltimore, Pittsburgh, Cincinnati, Denver, Las Vegas, Jacksonville, Philadelphia, Washington, New Orleans