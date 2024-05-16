Browns Digest

Cleveland Browns Top Travel Destinations On The 2024 Schedule

Every Cleveland fan has that one week circled where they will pack their bags and hit the road to watch their Browns.

Anthony Moeglin

The Browns have some great cross-division matchups in the 2024 season between the NFC East and the AFC West. This 2024 schedule has some of the most historic franchises on it with games that the Browns rarely see.

The 2024 road schedule will feature the three AFC North visits to Cincinnati, Pittsburgh and Baltimore which are all great trips if you haven't made them. Outside of those, here are my top three destinations on the 2024 schedule.

1. Cleveland @ Philadelphia, October 13th, 2024

For football junkies, seeing a game at Lincoln Financial is a must and it has been a long time since Cleveland visited Eastern Pennsylvania. The last time the Browns and Eagles played each other in a regular season game in Philly, the starting quarterback for Cleveland was one Robert Griffin III. It was a Week One game that Philadelphia controlled from start to finish. Get yourself a cheesesteak, do the Rocky Steps and catch the Browns in Philadelphia.

Cleveland Browns' Robert Griffin III passes during the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2016, in Philadelphia.
Cleveland Browns' Robert Griffin III passes during the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2016, in Philadelphia. / AP Photo/Michael Perez

2. Cleveland @ Denver, December 2nd, 2024

Pack your skis and snowboard and head to the Rocky Mountains to catch the Browns' Week 13 matchup between the Broncos and Browns. It will be Jerry Jeudy's return to his old home and outside of the fact that the Broncos will be down this year, that stadium and scenery are an absolute must-see. Empower Field at Mile High is number two on my list.

3. Cleveland @ Las Vegas, September 29, 2024

Viva! Cleveland heads to the desert at the end of September to roll the dice against the Las Vegas Raiders. Again, the Browns should be favorites in this ball game against a Raiders team that is going to have a down season. You will get perfect fall weather and a chance to see the spectacle that is Allegiant Stadium.

There is no wrong answer for any away game that you decide to go to, but any of these three should be at the top of the list.

Anthony Moeglin

ANTHONY MOEGLIN

Anthony Moeglin is a northeast Ohio native, who most notably quarterbacked John Carroll University to the NCAA DIII National Semifinals in 2016 after beating the No. 1 team in the country twice in a 4-week stretch. He contributes written and video/podcast content for Browns Digest, as well as serving as the lead football analyst for BuckeyesNow on the FanNation network.