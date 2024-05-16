Cleveland Browns Top Travel Destinations On The 2024 Schedule
The Browns have some great cross-division matchups in the 2024 season between the NFC East and the AFC West. This 2024 schedule has some of the most historic franchises on it with games that the Browns rarely see.
The 2024 road schedule will feature the three AFC North visits to Cincinnati, Pittsburgh and Baltimore which are all great trips if you haven't made them. Outside of those, here are my top three destinations on the 2024 schedule.
1. Cleveland @ Philadelphia, October 13th, 2024
For football junkies, seeing a game at Lincoln Financial is a must and it has been a long time since Cleveland visited Eastern Pennsylvania. The last time the Browns and Eagles played each other in a regular season game in Philly, the starting quarterback for Cleveland was one Robert Griffin III. It was a Week One game that Philadelphia controlled from start to finish. Get yourself a cheesesteak, do the Rocky Steps and catch the Browns in Philadelphia.
2. Cleveland @ Denver, December 2nd, 2024
Pack your skis and snowboard and head to the Rocky Mountains to catch the Browns' Week 13 matchup between the Broncos and Browns. It will be Jerry Jeudy's return to his old home and outside of the fact that the Broncos will be down this year, that stadium and scenery are an absolute must-see. Empower Field at Mile High is number two on my list.
3. Cleveland @ Las Vegas, September 29, 2024
Viva! Cleveland heads to the desert at the end of September to roll the dice against the Las Vegas Raiders. Again, the Browns should be favorites in this ball game against a Raiders team that is going to have a down season. You will get perfect fall weather and a chance to see the spectacle that is Allegiant Stadium.
There is no wrong answer for any away game that you decide to go to, but any of these three should be at the top of the list.