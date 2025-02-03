How The Cleveland Browns Could Recover If Myles Garrett Is Traded
After a disappointing 2024 season, the Cleveland Browns were hit with the news that star defensive end Myles Garrett has requested to be traded on Monday.
Garrett, who was the first pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, has been the heart and soul of the franchise ever since he's stepped foot in Cleveland. In his eight seasons with the Browns, Garrett has tallied 102.5 sacks and was named the Defensive Player of the Year in 2023. But after the team's 3-14 season, the four-time All-Pro selectee has made it clear that he wants to compete for a Super Bowl.
So the question becomes this: how would general manager Andrew Berry and the rest of the franchise recover from a potential Myles Garrett-trade? Here's one way the Browns could change the fate of their struggle organization.
The Trade
One positive from a potential Myles Garrett trade would be the compensation in return for Cleveland's star player. When looking at comparisons to what a deal would look like, it's likely that the Browns could see a similar deal to Khalil Mack trade back in 2018.
The former Raider was traded to the Bears for two first-round picks, along with a third and sixth-round pick. Chicago also received a second-round pick and a conditional fifth rounder in the blockbuster trade.
While a deal for Garrett would not be exactly the same, it's fair to say that the 29-year-old would have a baseline of two first-round picks included in the deal. Depending on the potential suitor, Cleveland could also see additional picks or a player in return.
2025 NFL Draft
So how should Cleveland use these draft picks in 2025?
Garrett has been the team's focal point on defense ever since he was drafted back in 2017. But in this scenario, the Browns must find a way to get their hands on a young, talented pass rusher to help revamp the front seven. The good news, however, is that there is an elite defensive end in this year's draft class in Penn State's Abdul Carter.
After moving into a traditional EDGE rusher role in 2024, Carter quickly became one of the best pass rusher in college football. He finished his final collegiate season with 13 sacks and 43 quarterback hurries, according to PFF. While he might not be the generational DE that Garrett is, Carter could easily become a key piece to defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz's unit.
If Cleveland ends up moving off of Garrett before the 2025 NFL Draft, they would likely have another first-round pick in the upcoming draft. Even though it would probably be in the back end of round one, Berry could use the pick to address the offensive line. Oregon's Josh Conerly Jr. and Ohio State's Donovan Jackson are two intriguing options at the back end of round one.
Looking Ahead
Fans may be disappointed to hear this, but there is no need to force a quarterback pick in round one if Garrett were to be traded. NFL Draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah claimed that there are no "universal talents" at the quarterback position this year in a social media post on Monday.
Instead, the Browns could find a franchise quarterback in the 2026 NFL Draft. With two first-round picks next year, Cleveland would be better off if the organization holds off on a young QB. Texas' Arch Manning and Tennessee's Nico Iamalevea are draft-eligible next year, while Penn State quarterback and Ohio native Drew Allar will have another college season under his belt.