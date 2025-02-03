REPORT: Browns Superstar Myles Garrett Requests Trade
The worst nightmare of Cleveland Browns fans has actually happened: defensive end Myles Garrett has requested a trade.
Ian Rapoport of NFL Network acquired an exclusive statement from Garrett, who explained that he wants to compete for a Super Bowl. Obviously, he does not feel the Browns can offer that opportunity to him.
In the latter stages of the 2024 campaign, Garrett expressed obvious frustration with Cleveland's direction and made it abundantly clear that he wanted no part of a rebuild.
Browns general manager Andrew Berry maintained that he would not be moving Garrett, but now, Garrett seems to have forced his hand.
The 29-year-old, who played his collegiate football at Texas A&M, was selected by Cleveland with the No. 1 overall pick of the 2017 NFL Draft.
It didn't take Garrett long to establish himself as one of the league's best defenders, as he made the Pro Bowl as soon as his second season after posting 44 tackles and 13.5 sacks.
Overall, the Arlington, Tx. native has made six trips to the Pro Bowl throughout his tenure with the Browns and has notched seven consecutivr double-digit sack campaigns.
Last year, Garrett won Defensive Player of the Year after racking up 42 tackles, 14 sacks and four forced fumbles. He followed that up by rattling off 47 stops, 14 sacks and three forced fumbles in 2024.
Garrett has also earned four First-Team All-Pro selections thus far in his career, including this year.
The Browns should be able to net a massive haul for the superstar pass rusher.