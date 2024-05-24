Kevin Stefanski And The Browns Coaching Staff Need To Build Their Chemistry
Building chemistry is a phrase that is largely used for new teammates who take the field or court together for the first time. New teammates need to learn each other’s tendencies and find the best way to work together. For that reason, building chemistry is crucial to a team's success.
The same can be said for coaches working together for the first time. For Cleveland, this first set of OTAs was the first time that the Browns’ offensive staff took the field together. Next year’s play caller still has yet to be announced but regardless, all of these new coaches are going to need to build the chemistry to work together.
Coach
Position
Ken Dorsey
Offensive Coordinator
Duce Staley
Running Backs
Chad O'Shea
Wide Receivers
Andy Dickerson
Offensive Line
Tommy Reese
Tight Ends
So this begs the question, how do coaches build chemistry and learn from one another? A lot of it is time spent learning how techniques are coached, terminology is used and how these coach’s past experiences can translate to the new melting pot they find themselves in.
A lot of those questions can be answered in the meeting rooms but the last detail, potentially the most important one, is how these coaches are on the field. This isn’t learned until it is time to get on the grass. Guys’ intensities hit an entirely new gear when they get to coaching their guys and all of it is important when talking about a coaching staff meshing well together.
For the Browns, they are being led by a 2-time coach of the year and will throw out a defense that has its sights set on being the top in the league once again. The offense will have time to continue to work together but building that chemistry every day will pay dividends when September rolls around and it’s showtime.