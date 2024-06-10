Browns Kevin Stefanski Downplays Deshaun Watson Collision At Celebrity Softball Game
Browns fans in attendance at David Njoku's Celebrity Softball Game over the weekend experienced a brief moment of panic when star quarterback Deshaun Watson collided with backup tight end Zaire Mitchell-Paden and took a spill.
Watson was quick to pop up and signal to the crowd that he was okay. But considering he's still rehabbing from shoulder surgery the incident raised some questions as to why he was participating in a charity sporting event in the first place.
Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski was asked about the situation in an interview on 92.3 The Fan's Ken Carman show with Anthony Lima and downplayed the startling moment.
"I didn't hear about it, and if I didn't hear about it, it's like the "did the tree fall in the forest type thing," Stefanski joked. "Unless the trainer calls me, I don't really pay too much attention to it. So, I think he's good. Brush it off. It's part of playing contact sports – is softball a contact sport?"
By bringing some levity to the situation it's fair to say there isn't anything to be concerned about in regards to Watson's health. However, it could have ended up much differently.
The fifth-year head coach did go on to explain that he does worry about keeping all his players healthy, particularly when they're outside the team facility. There are certain activities – like riding a motorcycle that players are prohibited from doing via on language in their contracts but – as Stefanski noted – it's impossible to restrict everything they do.
"We do talk about it," said Stefanski. "You wanna be safe, in anything you're doing. The guys are sick of me telling them to be safe over the weekend, over this break we've got coming up. I feel like I'm [a] mother hen – you want all your guys in front of you. You wanna take care of everybody, put everybody in bubble wrap. But we've got a five week break coming up here and guys are gonna go to all corners of the globe and you're getting ready for training camp and doing whatever you're doing, you're traveling.
"You want the guys to have fun, you want them to do things that help them get in shape. But the bottom line is you have to, have to make great decisions away from this building."
Much like Saturday during Watson's collision, Browns fans will spend the next five weeks holding their breath again hoping no players pop up in the headlines for anything negative, while they're away from the team for summer.
